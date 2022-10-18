New York based sustainability expert and 9/11 survivor to appear in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Climate and sustainability expert, Lolita Jackson, is to address guests at Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group’s (AREG) Energy Futures conference next month.

Delivering her speech at a dinner at the end of the conference, Ms Jackson will take to the stage on the 15th of November at the P&J Live on the outskirts of the Granite City.

The event will begin with an address from the cabinet secretary for net zero energy and transport Michael Matheson MSP.

Hundreds are expected to attend to discuss the north-east’s role in a net zero economy, the scale of opportunities and the actions needed to reach government targets for net zero.

As executive director of communications and sustainable cities at Sustainable Development Capital, Ms Jackson will share her experience of acting as a link to governments around the world on climate business engagement.

Prior to moving into the green energy industry, she worked for the New York City Mayor’s office for 15 years.

During this time, Ms Jackson held roles including climate diplomat for the city and director of outreach for the post-Hurricane Sandy resilience team.

As a survivor of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre, as well as the 1993 bombing, she will highlight how her life changing experiences have influenced her career.

Speaking ahead of the AREG event, Ms Jackson said: “I look forward to joining the AREG dinner event this November and meeting some of the people involved with the energy transition in the North-east of Scotland.

“I’ve always loved the warmth of the Scottish people and I’m excited to join such an innovative and inspiring group coming together to agree on actions they can take together.

“I’ll be sharing some of my own experiences of building stronger, more resilient cities and the key lessons I’ve learned during my career.

“Like much of the work I’ve done, the energy transition requires that we listen and learn from those living through the process, from individuals, to community groups, companies, and government agencies.

“Events such as the Energy Futures conference are crucial for bringing the right people together and agreeing the necessary actions to reach important goals.”

AREG chair, Jean Morrison said: “We look forward to concluding what will be a busy and insightful day, focused on the opportunities and actions related to the energy transition here in the North-east, with Lolita’s global perspective, which I have no doubt will provide an abundance of inspiration and new ideas for those attending.”

Bookings for the evening dinner can be made here and registration for the free event can be found here.