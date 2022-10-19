Indonesia’s state firms to use only EVs by 2025 in net zero push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Indonesia’s state firms to use only EVs by 2025 in net zero push

Indonesia is setting a three-year deadline for all state-owned companies to use only electric vehicles as part of its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2060.
By Bloomberg
19/10/2022, 1:02 pm
Pertmaina's CEO Nicke Widyawati

The government will also push state-run bus operators Perum PPD and DAMRI to fully electrify their fleet, said State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, without giving a timeline. They have about 3,500 buses combined, according to their latest annual reports.

“They can rent. Not all of them have to be bought,” he said in an interview in Bali on Monday. The companies can also take out loans as long as they remain prudent, he added. “It’s not only about going toward a cleaner energy source, but also ensuring this doesn’t lead to new cost structures.”

Transportation contributes a quarter of Indonesia’s energy-related emissions, second only to the power sector, according to a government study. The country has already kicked off changes in the power sector to reduce emissions, with state oil giant Pertamina and Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) seeking to build up renewable energy projects and start carbon trading, among other measures

