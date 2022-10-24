Centrica looks to produce ’emerald hydrogen’ from Brigg plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Centrica looks to produce ’emerald hydrogen’ from Brigg plant

Centrica Business Solutions is ready to start injecting hydrogen into its existing gas-peaking plant at Brigg, Lincolnshire as part of a UK first trial with HiiROC.
By Ryan Duff
24/10/2022, 2:05 pm Updated: 24/10/2022, 5:03 pm
Brigg gas-peaking plant.

The aim of this project is to better understand the role of hydrogen in power production and is set to get underway by Q3 2023.

At the beginning of the trial, no more than 3% of the gas mix will be hydrogen, however, this will increase to 20% incrementally after the project with plans to move to 100% hydrogen in the future.

Centrica Business Solutions then plan to deploy similar technology across all gas-fired peaking plant.

HiiROC’s proprietary technology converts biomethane, flare gas or natural gas into clean hydrogen and carbon black, through an innovative Thermal Plasma Electrolysis process. This results in low carbon, or potentially negative carbon, ‘emerald hydrogen’.

As the byproduct of this process is easily captured it can be used in applications ranging from tyres, rubbers and toners, and in new use cases like building materials and even as a soil enhancer, according to Centrica Business Solutions.

The year-long trial will be partly funded by a grant from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), which has given 20 projects a total of £8m through its Open Innovation Programme.

Each project under the grant will look at developing technology which could reduce emissions offshore, accelerate clean energy production and enable the delivery of the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, Greg McKenna, said: “Gas still plays a huge role in maintaining a secure, stable supply of power in the UK, with around 40 per cent of our power coming from natural gas.

“So, it’s vital that we find ways to reduce the carbon intensity of gas plants like that at Brigg.

“We’re delighted to get the grant funding from the NZTC in order to explore the role of hydrogen in providing the low carbon backup power we’ll need in order to maintain security of supply as more renewable energy comes on stream.”

The 49MW gas-fired plant at Brigg is designed to meet demand during peak times or when generation from renewables is low, typically operating for less than three hours a day.

The project will see hydrogen mixed with natural gas reduces the overall carbon intensity.

Ahead of the trial, Centrica has increased its stake in HiiROC to approximately five per cent.

While HiiROC chief executive, Tim Davies, added: “This exciting project with Centrica and the NZTC at the Brigg facility will be a first step on the journey to enable the decarbonisation of gas peaking plants.

“With the continued and crucial rollout of renewable energy generation, intermittency of power supply is a key issue, and the programme we are developing with Centrica will explore routes to address intermittency without generating CO2 emissions.”

Chair of the Hydrogen All Party Parliamentary Group, Alexander Stafford MP, said: “This is the first time hydrogen will be used within a grid-connected gas-fired power plant in the UK, making this trial an important step forward towards realising the role hydrogen can play in decarbonising our energy system.

“It is an exciting milestone that will help accelerate the transition to a hydrogen economy and its role in achieving Net Zero.

“The All Party Parliamentary Group on Hydrogen will be following the progress of this trial keenly.”

