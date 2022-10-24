Centrica looks to produce ’emerald hydrogen’ from Brigg plant

An error occurred. Please try again.

Centrica Business Solutions is ready to start injecting hydrogen into its existing gas-peaking plant at Brigg, Lincolnshire as part of a UK first trial with HiiROC.

The aim of this project is to better understand the role of hydrogen in power production and is set to get underway by Q3 2023.

At the beginning of the trial, no more than 3% of the gas mix will be hydrogen, however, this will increase to 20% incrementally after the project with plans to move to 100% hydrogen in the future.

Centrica Business Solutions then plan to deploy similar technology across all gas-fired peaking plant.

HiiROC’s proprietary technology converts biomethane, flare gas or natural gas into clean hydrogen and carbon black, through an innovative Thermal Plasma Electrolysis process. This results in low carbon, or potentially negative carbon, ‘emerald hydrogen’.

As the byproduct of this process is easily captured it can be used in applications ranging from tyres, rubbers and toners, and in new use cases like building materials and even as a soil enhancer, according to Centrica Business Solutions.

The year-long trial will be partly funded by a grant from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), which has given 20 projects a total of £8m through its Open Innovation Programme.

Each project under the grant will look at developing technology which could reduce emissions offshore, accelerate clean energy production and enable the delivery of the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, Greg McKenna, said: “Gas still plays a huge role in maintaining a secure, stable supply of power in the UK, with around 40 per cent of our power coming from natural gas.

“So, it’s vital that we find ways to reduce the carbon intensity of gas plants like that at Brigg.

“We’re delighted to get the grant funding from the NZTC in order to explore the role of hydrogen in providing the low carbon backup power we’ll need in order to maintain security of supply as more renewable energy comes on stream.”

The 49MW gas-fired plant at Brigg is designed to meet demand during peak times or when generation from renewables is low, typically operating for less than three hours a day.

The project will see hydrogen mixed with natural gas reduces the overall carbon intensity.

Ahead of the trial, Centrica has increased its stake in HiiROC to approximately five per cent.

While HiiROC chief executive, Tim Davies, added: “This exciting project with Centrica and the NZTC at the Brigg facility will be a first step on the journey to enable the decarbonisation of gas peaking plants.

“With the continued and crucial rollout of renewable energy generation, intermittency of power supply is a key issue, and the programme we are developing with Centrica will explore routes to address intermittency without generating CO2 emissions.”

Chair of the Hydrogen All Party Parliamentary Group, Alexander Stafford MP, said: “This is the first time hydrogen will be used within a grid-connected gas-fired power plant in the UK, making this trial an important step forward towards realising the role hydrogen can play in decarbonising our energy system.

“It is an exciting milestone that will help accelerate the transition to a hydrogen economy and its role in achieving Net Zero.

“The All Party Parliamentary Group on Hydrogen will be following the progress of this trial keenly.”