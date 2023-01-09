Eskom CEO targeted with cyanide coffee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Eskom CEO targeted with cyanide coffee

Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has survived an alleged attempt on his life, involving a cup of coffee – and cyanide.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/01/2023, 7:57 am Updated: 09/01/2023, 7:58 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Two men in suits meet with a chimney in the background
Minister Gwede Mantashe visits Eskom's Kusile power plant on May 14, 2021

Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has survived an alleged attempt on his life, involving a cup of coffee – and cyanide.

De Ruyter revealed the attempt on his life in a conversation with EE Business Intelligence.

The CEO said he had drunk a cup of coffee laced with cyanide on December 13. This was the day after he submitted a letter of resignation to Eskom chairman Mpho Makwana. The resignation was publicly announced on December 14.

De Ruyter said he had reported the incident to the South African Police Service. The case “can be assumed to be under investigation”, he said.

There has been no official comment from SAPS or Eskom.

EE Business said de Ruyter had been drinking a cup of coffee in his office at Eskom Megawatt Park, in Sunninghill. He became “weak, dizzy and confused, shaking uncontrollably and vomiting copiously”. The official then collapsed and was taken to a doctor.

Medical tests revealed cyanide poisoning and he was treated. The news source reported there were “massively elevated levels of cyanide in his body”.

EE Business speculated the attack on de Ruyter came during a period of political and criminal activity.

The African National Congress (ANC) began its elective conference on December 16. December saw increased load shedding at Eskom, with the company declaring Stage 6.

De Ruyter had little choice but to resign when he did as South Africa’s energy minister had accused Eskom of working to overthrow the state.

The CEO will remain in office until the end of March.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts