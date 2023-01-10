Getech, Eavor to explore Latin American geothermal projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Getech, Eavor to explore Latin American geothermal projects

Hydrogen and geo-energy group Getech is to explore potential geothermal projects across Latin America, under a new agreement with technology developer Eavor.
By Andrew Dykes
10/01/2023, 12:47 pm
© Supplied by Parex ResourcesThe Las Maracas field in Colombia, where operator Parex has launched the country's first geothermal energy plant.
Announcing the strategic collaboration agreement on Tuesday, Getech (AIM:GTC) said the two companies would work together to locate and de-risk “multiple closed-loop geothermal projects” across the region.

The partnership will use the former’s geoscience gravity and magnetics database, software package and its analytics capabilities to help identify and screen potential sites.

Eavor, meanwhile, would deploy its proprietary closed-loop energy system – Eavor-Loop – to generate baseload power. Likened by the company to “a massive subsurface radiator” the system collects heat from the natural geothermal gradient of the Earth via conduction, at geologically common and accessible rock temperatures.

Heated fluid is then brought to the surface where it is harvested for use in either direct heating application or converted to electricity for power generation.

Unlike traditional geothermal projects, the company says its technology doesn’t require the kinds of volcanic-like temperatures needed by other power systems, reducing the exploratory risk and opening the technology to a wider range of geographies.

Both power and heat applications will be considered, as the two firms work to asses “technically and economically favourable” sites.

Priority will be given to locations where multiple closed-loops can be deployed, in order to allow for quick scale-up and to minimise investment, they said.

Getech chief executive Jonathan Copus said the agreement was an “important first step” in building the company’s global geothermal portfolio.

“Having located and de-risked the development of these assets, Getech will retain the option to unlock value either through their sale to a third-party developer, or proceed to participate in their development, thereby expanding our geoenergy and green hydrogen project investment portfolio,” he added.

“Where appropriate, we will also work to expand project value by identifying co-location opportunities that leverage our expertise in green hydrogen production.”

The company has also initiated plans to develop a network of green hydrogen hubs across the Scottish Highlands, with the aim of decarbonising rail and transport.

Eavor CEO John Redfern said the partnership was a fundamental step in its work to commercialise his firm’s technology.

“Our ultimate goal is for hundreds of companies to develop Eavor-Loops around the world, including in Latin America,” he said.

Geothermal technology offers a significant opportunity for decarbonising the region, with between 55 and 70 gigawatts of potential spread across Latin America and the Caribbean – most of which is untapped – according to assessments by the Inter-American Development Bank.

“We believe that our strategic partnership with Getech, under which we are collaborating in the evaluation of a large pipeline of fully qualified projects, will facilitate this. We are excited by the prospect of accelerating the market adoption of Eavor-Loop and, in turn, enabling many countries and companies to be more aggressive in a shorter timeframe with their own energy transition plans to net zero,” added Mr Redfern.

