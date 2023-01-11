Multi-million pound National Subsea Centre opens doors in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Multi-million pound National Subsea Centre opens doors in Aberdeen

A multi-million pound National Subsea Centre (NSC) officially  opened its doors for the first time in Aberdeen today as the city seeks to capitalise on the global underwater economy.
By Ryan Duff
11/01/2023, 2:00 pm
© Supplied by RGU(From left to right) Willie Reid, Director, Strathclyde Offshore Energy Transition Programme; Professor Steve Olivier, Principal, Robert Gordon University; Myrtle Dawes, Solution Centre Director, Net Zero Technology Centre; Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal, University of Strathclyde; Professor John McCall, Director, National Subsea Centre. Aberdeen.
(From left to right) Willie Reid, Director, Strathclyde Offshore Energy Transition Programme; Professor Steve Olivier, Principal, Robert Gordon University; Myrtle Dawes, Solution Centre Director, Net Zero Technology Centre; Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal, University of Strathclyde; Professor John McCall, Director, National Subsea Centre. Aberdeen.

A multi-million pound National Subsea Centre (NSC) officially  opened its doors for the first time in Aberdeen today as the city seeks to capitalise on the global underwater economy.

The new facility was launched with support of Scottish Government energy secretary Michael Matheson and UK Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord.

With the global underwater economy expected to balloon from £8bn (as of last year) to £35bn by 2035, the facility is designed to carry out crucial research in areas including subsea engineering, artificial intelligence, data science, and integrated energy.

The ministers joined industry and civic leaders to celebrate the launch of thecentre delivered in partnership between Robert Gordon University and Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

What is the facility for?

The NSC focuses on three strategic research programmes: Transparent Ocean, Integrated Energy and Marine Operations.

The Dyce facility is already working with the NZTC on a number of projects, including the ‘SeaSense’ project which will develop technology that allows remotely operated vehicles to work in harsh environments with low visibility.

The two centres are also working together on the NZTC’s ‘Data for Net Zero’ project which aims to deliver the world’s first Smart Energy Basin by using an integrated suite of data science, visualisation and modelling tools.

Professor John McCall, NSC director, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed our partners and key stakeholders to the official inauguration of the centre today to showcase the hugely impactful research our teams are doing.

“We already have an embedded culture of enthusiasm and curiosity at the centre, and we use this to drive the development of smart digital and engineering technologies to enable a faster, more cost-effective and sustainable transition to a net zero energy basin, both locally in the North Sea, and globally in other offshore energy environments.”

Political timing

Mr Matheson helped open the centre, just a day after launching the Scottish Government energy strategy, blasted as a “betrayal” of Aberdeen’s oil and gas industry by business leaders.

The Scottish Government said the new strategy aims to accelerate Scotland towards net zero, something that the centre aims to assist with.

matheson windfall tax © Supplied by DC Thomson/ Jason He
Michael Matheson

Mr Matheson said: “In publishing our draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan this week, we have set out a vision for our energy sector in a net zero Scotland.

“We have put the Aberdeen region at the heart of this transition, ensuring it is just and fair, and makes the most of the skills and experience that have been built over the past five decades.

The National Subsea Centre can be a tremendous asset to make this vision a reality.

“It is also another important milestone in the Aberdeen City Region Deal, embodying the collaborative ethos required both to successfully deliver our National Strategy for Economic Transformation and deliver a just transition to net zero.”

Commenting on the NSC opening, on the other side of the political aisle, Minister Offord said: “The North East of Scotland has a wealth of skills and infrastructure and with investment in new technologies it will lead the transition to the secure, sustainable net-zero energy industry our country needs.”

floating wind © Supplied by KATH FLANNERY / DC T
Lord Offord of the Scotland Office said the project demonstrates Scotland’s commitment to renewables

Colette Cohen, chief executive of the Net Zero Technology Centre, added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Robert Gordon University to establish the National Subsea Centre.

“This collaboration reinforces Aberdeen’s position as a leader in subsea and will accelerate the research into and deployment of new technologies to tackle subsea engineering challenges, moving Scotland and our sector closer towards its net zero targets.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts