Tesla closes in on preliminary deal for Indonesia EV plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Tesla closes in on preliminary deal for Indonesia EV plant

Tesla is close to a preliminary deal to set up a factory in Indonesia, according to people familiar with the matter, as Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker looks to capitalize on the Southeast Asian nation’s reserves of key battery metals.
By Bloomberg
12/01/2023, 7:26 am
© BloombergTesla Inc. vehicles in a parking lot after arriving at a port in Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022. Tesla, which was briefly a part of the trillion-dollar valuation group, currently has a market capitalization of about $650 billion. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg
Tesla Inc. vehicles in a parking lot after arriving at a port in Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022. Tesla, which was briefly a part of the trillion-dollar valuation group, currently has a market capitalization of about $650 billion. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

Tesla is close to a preliminary deal to set up a factory in Indonesia, according to people familiar with the matter, as Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker looks to capitalize on the Southeast Asian nation’s reserves of key battery metals.

The plant would produce as many as 1 million cars a year, the people said, in line with Tesla’s ambition for all its factories globally to eventually reach that capacity. The discussions include plans for multiple facilities in the country serving different functions, including production and supply chain, one of the people said. A deal hasn’t been signed and the agreement could still fall through, said the people, asking not to be identified as the talks are confidential.

Tesla shares rose 2.3% as of 9:55 a.m. New York time Wednesday. The stock plunged 65% last year.

Musk and representatives for Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said talks with Tesla are being led by the coordinating ministry for maritime affairs and investment when asked about the potential deal on Wednesday. A representative for the ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indonesia has long courted Tesla. President Joko Widodo visited Musk in May of last year and struck a $5 billion nickel-supply agreement with the carmaker in August. In an interview that month with Bloomberg News, Widodo said he wanted Tesla to make electric cars in the country, not just batteries, and was willing to take the time to convince Musk to see Indonesia as more than just a supplier of key resources.

An Indonesian factory would be at least the third Tesla plant outside its home US market, joining facilities in Shanghai and near Berlin. While Indonesia offers a gateway to Southeast Asia’s 675 million consumers, it’s a tough market for global automakers, with cars priced below $20,000 making up the bulk of sales.

During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August, Musk said he expects the company will eventually build 10 to 12 factories globally. The carmaker also was in talks late last year to build an EV assembly plant in Mexico, Bloomberg reported last month. It’s scheduled an investor day to discuss expansions plans on March 1.

Tesla appears to be plowing ahead with plans to add capacity despite missing estimates for vehicle deliveries each of the last three quarters and producing about 60,400 more cars than it handed over to customers during that span. The company cut prices in China for the second time in 10 weeks earlier this month.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts