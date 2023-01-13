New gas boilers should be phased out within decade, says net zero review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

New gas boilers should be phased out within decade, says net zero review

New gas boilers should be phased out within a decade, according to the Government's net zero review.
By Reporter
13/01/2023, 1:17 pm
© David Mirzoeff/PA WireChris Skidmore arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. June 25, 2019.
New gas boilers should be phased out within a decade, according to the Government’s net zero review.

The review, carried out by Tory MP Chris Skidmore and published on Friday, calls on the Government to legislate to phase out gas boilers by 2033, rather than 2035.

It also recommended plans to increase solar and onshore wind generation, including a target of increasing solar generation fivefold by 2035.

Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Skidmore said that the UK needs a “new approach” to net zero.

He added: “There is an active, strategic choice to be made. Does the UK wish to compete in the net zero race, with the chance to lead, or do we wish to simply observe from the sidelines?”

Mr Skidmore was commissioned by Liz Truss’s government in September to consider how the country could deliver “maximum economic growth and investment” alongside the Government’s climate change ambitions, while also considering the need for energy security and the costs for the public.

The report received a warm welcome from several campaign groups, with the Government urged to heed the review.

CPRE, the countryside charity, said that the review showed the need for a “massive uplift in renewables”.

Sarah McMonagle, the acting director at the charity, said: “Solar energy could be transformative, if only our politicians would grasp the opportunity.

“With a few simple planning policy tweaks the installation of solar panels could enhance the value of homes, farms and factories in every pocket of the country.

“Solar panels are like a money-saving carbon reduction device that plugs on top of existing structures.”

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF, said that the review “shows the grass is greener with net zero”.

She added: “It’s concerning that the UK Government has been stop-start in its policies and implementation plans for net zero across renewable energy, food and farming and economic security – at a time we’ve never needed it more.”

