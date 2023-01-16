Europe’s energy crisis isn’t over yet for Iberdrola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Europe’s energy crisis isn’t over yet for Iberdrola

Europe has been “lucky” this winter as mild weather reduced fuel demand but the region hasn’t seen the end of an energy crisis, Iberdrola's executive chairman said.
By Bloomberg
16/01/2023, 7:23 am
© Supplied by IberdrolaIberdrola executive chairman Ignacio Galan at the company's Capital Markets Day 2022.
Iberdrola executive chairman Ignacio Galan at the company's Capital Markets Day 2022.

Europe has been “lucky” this winter as mild weather reduced fuel demand but the region hasn’t seen the end of an energy crisis, Iberdrola’s executive chairman said.

“As long as energy markets are over-reliant on fossil fuels and exposed to geopolitical events, they will remain fragile,” Ignacio Galan said. “We should not think that the energy crisis is over for good.”

The mild weather has ended predictions of energy shortages that could damage the region, boosting the euro currency and stock markets. The economic outlook has recovered so much that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists no longer predict a euro-zone recession for 2023.

Yet energy security is too important to leave to luck and mild winter weather, Galan said. He sees building more renewable power as the best way to avoid future shocks, with his company already investing €17 billion ($18.4 billion) in this until 2025.

The mild temperatures have driven down prices for gas sharply from near-record levels last year and left plenty in storage. Industry consensus is growing that it will be possible to refill reservoirs for next winter with hardly any Russian gas. However, the world is still expected to be short of gas through 2026.

The EU is trying to wean itself off gas with plans to boost renewable energy. The bloc, which got about a fifth of total energy from renewables in 2020, lifted its target to 45% by 2030 in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz thinks the country needs to step up the pace and set up three to four large wind turbines every day to reach its climate goals.

Iberdrola, Spain’s largest utility, says renewable generation needs to increase as much as six-fold by 2040 globally to meet net zero emissions by 2050. The company aims to reach a total capacity of 52 gigawatts worldwide by 2025, and is also investing €27 billion in the next three years in networks.

“It is both troubling and ironic that only unseasonable winter temperatures triggered by climate change have saved large parts of the northern hemisphere from much more severe threats to energy security and affordability this winter,” Galan said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts