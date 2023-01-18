Global Energy Group fined £80k after death of surveyor at Highlands facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Global Energy Group fined £80k after death of surveyor at Highlands facility

A Highlands energy services firm has been fined £80,000 after a surveyor died from injuries caused by an electrical explosion.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
18/01/2023, 5:24 pm Updated: 18/01/2023, 5:27 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by HSEGlobal Energy Group facility
Global Energy Group's Shop 7 premises.

A Highlands energy services firm has been fined £80,000 after a surveyor died from injuries caused by an electrical explosion.

Christopher Wayne Earley, a director at CWE Asbestos Consultants, was carrying out an asbestos survey at Global Energy Group’s Nigg site when the blast happened on December 10, 2020.

It happened while Mr Earley was inspecting an electric panel at the Highlands port facility.

He suffered burns to a third of his body, affecting his face, right arm, right side of his chest and left hand.

Three months later, Mr Earley, a father-of-four, passed away aged 64, following multiple infections and sepsis complications brought on by his injuries.

He’d been carrying out survey work for Global Energy Group at its Shop 7 premises at Nigg Energy Park, in the Cromarty Firth.

 

An investigation by watchdog the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the switch room Mr Earley was surveying at the time of the incident was not in an appropriate condition.

Live switch panels did not have a cautionary label indicating they were energised with electricity running through them.

Moreover there were “no warning of electrical danger at the internal doorway between Shop 7 and the switch room”, as the door itself was missing.

© Supplied by HSE
The area where the blast happened.

This failure to maintain the switch room in an appropriate condition was the underlying cause of the incident, the HSE said.

Global Energy Group – which is owned by north entrepreneur and chairman of Scottish Premiership football side Ross County, Roy MacGregor – pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) and Section 33(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company was £80,000 at Tain Sheriff Court on January 18.

HSE inspector Niall Miller said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out correct control measures and safe working practices. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

A Global Energy Group spokesperson said: “Global Energy Group express its sincere condolences to the individual’s family and friends following this tragic accident. The health and safety of everyone that works in and around the facility continues to be our top priority”.

