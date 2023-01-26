Mega Australia-Singapore solar cable project wins lifeline to carry on building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Mega Australia-Singapore solar cable project wins lifeline to carry on building

By Bloomberg
26/01/2023, 6:10 am Updated: 26/01/2023, 6:12 am
© Supplied by BP LighthouseA solar farm in Australia
A solar farm in Australia

An ambitious plan to power Singapore using Australian solar won another lifeline on Wednesday after a court in Sydney agreed to a sales process put forward by the project’s administrators.

Sun Cable, a A$30 billion ($21 billion) business plan backed by two of Australia’s richest people, has less than A$3.6 million in cash and looming bills of more than A$10 million, lawyers for administrators FTI said in Australia’s Supreme Court Wednesday. The administrators were granted their application to extend the next meeting of creditors until May 31 while a buyer is sought.

Engineering firms and advisers responsible for building the world’s biggest solar farm and a 4,200-kilometer (2,600-mile) subsea cable to Singapore are expected to bill the business A$6.7 million this month, adding to A$3.98 million the company has already owed since October, the lawyers said. An interest-free interim loan of A$65 million from Mike Cannon-Brookes that was announced last week is expected to help Sun Cable continue operations until a new owner can be found.

Sun Cable filed for voluntary administration earlier this month after disagreement between tech mogul Cannon-Brookes and mining magnate Andrew Forrest over terms for providing further funds to the project’s next and largest stage. Investment bank MA Financial is searching for a buyer and both Cannon-Brookes and Forrest are thought to be among likely bidders.

© Supplied by Sun Cable
The path for Sun Cable’s proposed subsea cable from Australia to Singapore via Indonesia

The largest creditor, a firm named Guardian, is owed nearly A$10 million, making it nearly as large as all other parties combined, including Sun Cable’s 93 employees, the lawyers said.

