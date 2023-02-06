AREG CEO David Rodger to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

AREG CEO David Rodger to step down

By Energy Voice
06/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 06/02/2023, 7:58 am
© Supplied by AREGAREG
David Rodger, CEO, AREG.

AREG CEO David Rodger will be stepping down from his role at the end of March.

During his tenure, David has made a significant contribution to AREG’s success and prior to taking up the CEO role, was a long-time advocate and chaired the organisation’s communications group.

AREG will continue to support its  growing membership and represent the fast-growing sector it has championed for 20 years.

Some of David’s personal highlights include launching the inaugural Energy Futures Conference, representing AREG at COP 26 and a far-reaching member roadshow. He has also been a strong voice on pressing sector issues from ScotWind to economic investment and skills.

David commented: “It has been a privilege to represent AREG’s members, working with the wider AREG team, board and committed stakeholders over the last few years. There are many personal highlights from getting to meet and know so many of our innovative and dynamic members to being part of discussions at Cop26 and launching our inaugural Energy Futures conference, exhibition and dinner that had so much positive engagement and support from members and the wider industry.

“It has been equally rewarding to engage with the next generation on the energy transition at schools, colleges and universities and I am proud that we also now have a young professionals group established in AREG.”

Mr Rodger steps down having been appointed in June 2021. He’s now planning to take a break before exploring further opportunities in the energy transition.

“I will continue to be a close friend and advocate of AREG but after 36 years of working in the granite city it is time for a gear change from me albeit I hope after a short break to explore future opportunities as a writer, commentator and facilitator in this very exciting fast-growing space.”

AREG will continue to support its growing membership and represent the fast-growing sector it has championed for 20 years.

Jean Morrison, Chair of AREG said: “I want to thank David for his dedication and commitment over the last few years during which time we’ve significantly grown our membership to over 275 organisations, launched new policy, supply chain and professional services forums and had a voice on some of the biggest issues facing the energy sector.

“This year is set to be transformational for the sector with multiple GW offshore developments in planning, green hydrogen developments taking shape and the results of the INTOG process set to stimulate significant investment in floating wind. AREG is here to support and represent our members and is bringing forward an exciting and informative programme of activities.”

AREG board director Sven van den Bedem added: “I’d like to thank David for his excellent support during this pivotal time for the sector. David’s personal engagement with our members, inclusive approach and commitment to launching the Energy Futures Conference has been incredibly valued.”

AREG will celebrate its 20th anniversary at the end of the year and is planning for another busy year of events, webinars and member initiatives including participating in an up-and-coming trade mission from France looking at renewable development opportunities.

More information at www.aberdeenrenewables.com

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts