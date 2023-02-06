AREG CEO David Rodger to step down

AREG CEO David Rodger will be stepping down from his role at the end of March.

During his tenure, David has made a significant contribution to AREG’s success and prior to taking up the CEO role, was a long-time advocate and chaired the organisation’s communications group.

AREG will continue to support its growing membership and represent the fast-growing sector it has championed for 20 years.

Some of David’s personal highlights include launching the inaugural Energy Futures Conference, representing AREG at COP 26 and a far-reaching member roadshow. He has also been a strong voice on pressing sector issues from ScotWind to economic investment and skills.

David commented: “It has been a privilege to represent AREG’s members, working with the wider AREG team, board and committed stakeholders over the last few years. There are many personal highlights from getting to meet and know so many of our innovative and dynamic members to being part of discussions at Cop26 and launching our inaugural Energy Futures conference, exhibition and dinner that had so much positive engagement and support from members and the wider industry.

“It has been equally rewarding to engage with the next generation on the energy transition at schools, colleges and universities and I am proud that we also now have a young professionals group established in AREG.”

Mr Rodger steps down having been appointed in June 2021. He’s now planning to take a break before exploring further opportunities in the energy transition.

“I will continue to be a close friend and advocate of AREG but after 36 years of working in the granite city it is time for a gear change from me albeit I hope after a short break to explore future opportunities as a writer, commentator and facilitator in this very exciting fast-growing space.”

Jean Morrison, Chair of AREG said: “I want to thank David for his dedication and commitment over the last few years during which time we’ve significantly grown our membership to over 275 organisations, launched new policy, supply chain and professional services forums and had a voice on some of the biggest issues facing the energy sector.

“This year is set to be transformational for the sector with multiple GW offshore developments in planning, green hydrogen developments taking shape and the results of the INTOG process set to stimulate significant investment in floating wind. AREG is here to support and represent our members and is bringing forward an exciting and informative programme of activities.”

AREG board director Sven van den Bedem added: “I’d like to thank David for his excellent support during this pivotal time for the sector. David’s personal engagement with our members, inclusive approach and commitment to launching the Energy Futures Conference has been incredibly valued.”

AREG will celebrate its 20th anniversary at the end of the year and is planning for another busy year of events, webinars and member initiatives including participating in an up-and-coming trade mission from France looking at renewable development opportunities.

More information at www.aberdeenrenewables.com