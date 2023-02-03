Energy bodies warn green growth at ‘severe risk’ without new support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Energy bodies warn green growth at ‘severe risk’ without new support

By Andrew Dykes
03/02/2023, 2:22 pm
© Supplied by Ocean WindsVestas supply disruptions profits
The last of 100 Vestas turbines being fitted at Moray East

A group of trade associations from across the energy sector have written to the Chancellor urging him to prioritise incentives for green growth as part of the Spring Budget.

Five energy bodies representing over 750 companies signed a joint letter addressed to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, warning that the UK’s competitiveness as an investment destination for clean energy is at “severe risk” unless he takes steps in the Spring Budget to secure green growth.

In their missive, the chief executives of RenewableUK, Energy UK, the Nuclear Industry Association, Scottish Renewables and Solar Energy UK raised concerns that there is “no clear government plan to deliver green economic growth” amid a regime that makes attracting clean energy investment increasingly difficult.

The group note that a “perfect storm” of inflation, unfavourable exchange rates and the rising costs of raw materials and labour are pushing up prices across the economy, including in the power sector where the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) has increased by 20% globally in the past year.

It also comes in the wake of the Autumn Budget, in which Mr Hunt imposed a windfall tax on energy generators, as well as raising additional rates on oil and gas firms.

Applicable from the start of this year, the Electricity Generator Levy adds a temporary 45% levy on electricity sold above £75MWh. Combined with corporation tax, it brings the cumulative rate on earnings over £75Mwh to 70%.

The executives point out that that the levy on oil firms also includes a 91% investment relief for new projects – and greater than 100% for offshore decarbonisation projects – though no comparable rebate is offered to clean power generators.

The measures had an immediate chilling effect, with SSE boss Alistair Phillips-Davies saying his company may have to “give up” on some of its investment plans as a result.

Meanwhile, figures released last month suggest the North Sea levy raised nearly 25% less than expected for Treasury coffers last month, on the back of more volatile oil and gas prices.

© Supplied by Renewable UK
ScottishRenewables chief executive Claire Mack addresses the Floating Offshore Wind conference. P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Increasing competition for capital

The trade associations today called on the Chancellor to “level the playing field” via reforms to the UK’s capital allowances regime, and pointed to the generous clean growth incentives offered by the US in its $216 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the European Union in its REPowerEU package.

“With many clean energy projects already delaying Final Investment Decision (FID) and supply chain companies squeezed by the energy crisis and inflationary pressures, a tangible step like enhanced capital allowances announced in the Spring Budget will do more to persuade investors than the promises of a future plan for economic growth,” the latter adds.

Commenting on the letter, Scottish Renewables CEO Claire Mack added: “The clean energy sector is one of the UK’s most dynamic and fastest-growing industries, and, with the right policy support, will be the means to revitalise our economy.

“However, with widespread uncertainty and increasing international competition, the UK’s status as a leading destination for investment in clean energy is at risk. It is therefore critical that the Spring Budget is used to reform our capital allowance regime to maintain the UK’s position at the forefront of the clean energy transition.

“Any delay, and other places in the world will benefit from the unparalleled economic and environmental benefits that clean energy investment promises to deliver whilst the UK misses out.”

RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail also warned that investments in renewable energy and its supply chains may “dry up” without “decisive action”, while Energy UK boss Emma Pinchbeck said greater cost pressure and international competition could risk “squandering” the UK’s position as a technology leader.

“Any delay or shortfall in ambition will mean that our climate targets, and the economic opportunities they offer, will be increasingly hard to realise,” the letter concludes.

“Time is against us and we cannot afford to get this wrong.”

