TotalEnergies puts Adani hydrogen plan on hold until audits over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

TotalEnergies puts Adani hydrogen plan on hold until audits over

By Bloomberg
09/02/2023, 2:39 am
© BloombergPatrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies SE, during a panel session at the Paris Air Forum in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies SE, during a panel session at the Paris Air Forum in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

French energy giant TotalEnergies put a multi-billion dollar plan to produce green hydrogen with Adani Group on hold, pending audits of the Indian conglomerate accused of fraud by a US investor.

The hydrogen partnership announced by the two groups last year “hasn’t been signed, and won’t be signed for the moment,” TotalEnergies Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at an earnings presentation near Paris on Wednesday. “We’ll wait for the results of the audits.”

Shares of the companies of the Indian conglomerate have slumped in recent weeks after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of stock manipulation. The company has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The French oil and gas company has invested $3.1 billion in stakes of Adani assets such as Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd., which represent 2.4% of TotalEnergies’ capital employed last year.

“These companies have assets and revenue” and are “healthy,” Pouyanne said. The French company conducted due diligence before and after investing in the Adani companies, he said.

Shares of Adani Green and Adani Total Gas are still up by a factor of two and eight, respectively, since Total invested in them, the CEO said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts