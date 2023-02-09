Aberdeenshire MP welcomes new energy beat in department reshuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeenshire MP welcomes new energy beat in department reshuffle

By Andrew Dykes
09/02/2023, 11:01 am
© Steve MacDougall / DCT MediaAndrew Bowie MP
Andrew Bowie MP

MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie said he welcomes the ‘challenges and opportunities’ of his new role within a reshuffled Department for Energy and Net Zero.

Mr Bowie, who has represented Aberdeenshire and Kincardine since the 2017 general election, was appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary for the new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Whitehall revamp earlier this week.

The move saw the business, trade and culture departments split into different briefs, with Grant Shapps appointed as the UK’s first energy security and net zero secretary.

Mr Sunak had pledged to create a standalone energy department during his leadership campaign last year, reversing a 2016 decision to disband what was Department for Energy and Climate Change.

Mr Bowie previously served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exports in the government’s trade department since October 2022.

Commenting on his new appointment, he said: “It’s been a privilege to work with my friends and colleagues at the Department for International Trade, most recently in Jakarta to reiterate the importance of close commercial ties between the UK and Indonesia.

“Knowing Europe’s energy capital as well as I do, I welcome the challenges and opportunities ahead as we reconcile the race to net zero with the transition away from oil and gas, while supporting workers throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

His appointment is potentially good news for the Scottish Cluster and the Acorn carbon capture and storage project, for which Mr Bowie has been a vocal advocate.

A further update on the scheme had been promised by government for this spring, after it missed out on priority ‘Track 1’ funding in late 2021.

The department has been tasked with “securing our long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and halving inflation,” according to a government statement.

Alongside Mr Shapps, Mr Bowie joins climate minister Graham Stuart, who retains a department post awarded under former PM Liz Truss.

A new, dedicated Department for Science, Innovation and Technology will focus on scientific and technical innovation, while a newly combined Department for Business and Trade has been drawn up to support British businesses at home and abroad.

