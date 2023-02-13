Over £3 billion financing secured for INEOS’ Project ONE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Over £3 billion financing secured for INEOS’ Project ONE

By Ryan Duff
13/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 13/02/2023, 7:27 am
© Supplied by INEOSINEOS' Project One
INEOS' Project One

INEOS has announced that €3.5 billion has been secured for its Project ONE, something it describes as the “greenest cracked in Europe”.

This investment is the largest investment in the European chemical sector “for a generation,” according to the UK-based chemical firm.

The investment from 21 backers will go towards the construction of the Methane cracker facility.

The cracker will produce ethylene, a material used in insulation, lightweight vehicles, plastics for medical purposes, healthcare and food hygiene, as well as technology for renewable energy.

There will be 2,500 people working on the site at the peak of construction and the facility will create 450 new jobs, 300 of which will be on payroll with the remainder being made up of permanent contractors.

Following four years of construction, the plant is set to begin production in 2026.

Located in the Belgian city of Antwerp, the cracker is said to have the lowest carbon footprint of all European crackers and five times better than the worst in Europe and two times better than the best.

The plant is designed to use low-carbon hydrogen and when the supply of this fuel source becomes high enough the facility will have zero carbon footprint.

There will also be room in the space for a carbon capture facility and future electric furnaces.

The debt will be drawn in stages to support the spend profile of the project through to completion.

Jason Meers,  chief financial officer for INEOS Project ONE says: “This is an incredibly important moment for INEOS. Our ethane cracker will set new environmental standards for Europe as well as help revitalize the whole of the European chemical industry.

“Project ONE is a game changer for Europe. It will bring new opportunities to the chemical cluster in Antwerp as well as strengthen the resilience of the whole of
the European chemical sector.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone and secure this funding.

“Bringing together such a large number of environmentally focused commercial banks alongside four governmental agencies demonstrates the huge importance of the project.”

