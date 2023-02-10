UK Power Grid Tightens as Wind Drops But Mild Weather Eases Strain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK Power Grid Tightens as Wind Drops But Mild Weather Eases Strain

By Reporter
10/02/2023, 4:45 pm
© Supplied by Welsh GovernmentUK Power Grid
Onshore wind turbines, Wales.

Britain’s power traders are facing dips in wind and nuclear power that are set to tighten the country’s grid, but mild weather will ease the strain.

Only a small proportion of the country’s installed wind turbine capacity of 28 gigawatts will be blowing on Sunday and Monday.

At the same time, outages at nuclear stations — which usually constitute about 14% of the power mix — will leave the country even more dependent on gas.

The UK’s energy crisis has largely eased, with the grid operator yet to call for generation from the reserve coal plants it’s paid almost £400 million ($484 million) to stay online this winter.

While the heating season isn’t over, relatively mild temperatures have eased demand, while lower gas prices have brought down costs.

Output from wind power is set to bottom at 3.3 gigawatts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, before rising to about 6 gigawatts for Monday’s evening peak, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A 620-megawatt unit at Electricite de France SA’s nuclear reactor in Hartlepool is also set to go down for maintenance on Friday evening until March, adding to existing outages at three other nuclear units.

Together, the four outages total 2.5 gigawatts — about a third of the UK’s total nuclear capacity.

Still, there’s no sudden blast of cold weather facing the market like on the tightest days this winter, which saw balancing prices hit £6,000 per megawatt-hour.

Temperatures are expected to stay above the 30-year normal, averaging about 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday, according to an ECMWF forecast.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts