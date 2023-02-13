TIS Manufacturing to create 20 Aberdeen jobs with £1m investment.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

TIS Manufacturing to create 20 Aberdeen jobs with £1m investment

By Ryan Duff
13/02/2023, 11:22 am Updated: 13/02/2023, 5:05 pm
© Supplied by TIS ManufacturingTIS Manufacturing to create 20 Aberdeen jobs with £1m investment.
An Aberdeen-based manufacturing firm is set to create “approximately 20 jobs in the city” following an eight-figure investment in its renewables division.

TIS Manufacturing, which specialises in the design, manufacture, service, sale and rental of well intervention and control equipment for the energy industry, received a £1 million investment following its work building mobile hydrogen refuelling stations on behalf of engineering firm NanoSUN.

The recruitment that comes as a result of this investment is set to increase the Dyce-based business’ workforce by 50%.

TIS has said it views this project as an opportunity to illustrate the transferable nature of its services, from oil and gas to the renewable energy sector.

TIS business development manager, Drew Roberston, said: “With this landmark contract award, our 21-year track record in the production of trailblazing equipment for complex applications within the oil and gas industry has proven itself to be highly relevant and easily transferred to the ongoing energy transition.”

The firm also sees the emerging hydrogen sector as “key” to decarbonising commercial transport.

Mr Robertson commented: “With road travel accounting for around three quarters of global transport emissions, hydrogen will play of key role in the decarbonising of commercial transport applications; in particular the hard to decarbonise sectors of maritime, aviation and road.

“We are immensely proud to be playing a part in this critical journey, which provides the continued confidence to invest both in Aberdeen and the vast array of transferable skills available within the area.”

The chief executive of NanoSUN, Dean O’Connor, added: “NanoSUN’s Pioneer Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station represents the connective tissue between producers of hydrogen and operators of hydrogen fleets.

“It slashes the cost and the time needed to deploy refuelling infrastructure and is pivotal to accelerating the roll out of hydrogen vehicle fleets.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with TIS Manufacturing, whose capability and experience in the design and manufacture of hazardous area equipment will help us to rapidly scale manufacturing of Pioneer Stations, to support our customers in meeting the demands of the Energy Transition across the UK and Europe.”

NanoSUN currently employs 50 people and is based in Lancaster and was founded in 2017 by veterans of the industrial gases and hydrogen fuel-cell industries.

