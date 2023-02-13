TIS Manufacturing to create 20 Aberdeen jobs with £1m investment.

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen-based manufacturing firm is set to create “approximately 20 jobs in the city” following an eight-figure investment in its renewables division.

TIS Manufacturing, which specialises in the design, manufacture, service, sale and rental of well intervention and control equipment for the energy industry, received a £1 million investment following its work building mobile hydrogen refuelling stations on behalf of engineering firm NanoSUN.

The recruitment that comes as a result of this investment is set to increase the Dyce-based business’ workforce by 50%.

TIS has said it views this project as an opportunity to illustrate the transferable nature of its services, from oil and gas to the renewable energy sector.

TIS business development manager, Drew Roberston, said: “With this landmark contract award, our 21-year track record in the production of trailblazing equipment for complex applications within the oil and gas industry has proven itself to be highly relevant and easily transferred to the ongoing energy transition.”

The firm also sees the emerging hydrogen sector as “key” to decarbonising commercial transport.

Mr Robertson commented: “With road travel accounting for around three quarters of global transport emissions, hydrogen will play of key role in the decarbonising of commercial transport applications; in particular the hard to decarbonise sectors of maritime, aviation and road.

“We are immensely proud to be playing a part in this critical journey, which provides the continued confidence to invest both in Aberdeen and the vast array of transferable skills available within the area.”

The chief executive of NanoSUN, Dean O’Connor, added: “NanoSUN’s Pioneer Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station represents the connective tissue between producers of hydrogen and operators of hydrogen fleets.

“It slashes the cost and the time needed to deploy refuelling infrastructure and is pivotal to accelerating the roll out of hydrogen vehicle fleets.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with TIS Manufacturing, whose capability and experience in the design and manufacture of hazardous area equipment will help us to rapidly scale manufacturing of Pioneer Stations, to support our customers in meeting the demands of the Energy Transition across the UK and Europe.”

NanoSUN currently employs 50 people and is based in Lancaster and was founded in 2017 by veterans of the industrial gases and hydrogen fuel-cell industries.