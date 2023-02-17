Aberdeen’s ETZ appoints NSTA and Shell bosses to board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s ETZ appoints NSTA and Shell bosses to board

By Andrew Dykes
17/02/2023, 12:01 am Updated: 17/02/2023, 8:05 am
© Supplied by NSTA / AXIS Network(L-R) NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne, Shell head of corporate relations Padraig McCloskey.
(L-R) NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne, Shell head of corporate relations Padraig McCloskey.

ETZ Ltd has added a further two Aberdeen energy veterans to its board, ahead of what it says will be a “crucial period of delivery”.

North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) chief executive Stuart Payne and Shell’s Aberdeen-based head of corporate relations Padraig McCloskey have formally joined the board of the non-profit, it announced on Friday.

The appointments come as the group prepares to make “a number of positive announcements” on private sector investment in its proposed Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in the south of the Granite City over the coming weeks.

Mr Payne replaced his predecessor, Andy Samuel, as chief exec of the NSTA in January.

Having served as co-chairman of the industry’s Supply Chain & Exports Taskforce between 2016-22, he has also been closely involved in several initiatives to sustain and grow the capacity and capability of local industry to meet the opportunities of the energy transition.

Mr McCloskey meanwhile leads Shell’s corporate relations team in Scotland and has responsibility for the supermajor’s government and stakeholder communications.

His company has also been closely involved with the development of the zone, announcing plans last year to work alongside its ScotWind partner ScottishPower to help drive skills and employment opportunities in floating wind.

The tie-up would see the pair link with the National Energy Skills Accelerator (NESA), an ETZ member backed by a range of north east educational establishments.

Welcoming the appointments ETZ Ltd chairman, Sir Ian Wood, said: “The North East of Scotland is undergoing an exciting and remarkable transformation as it repositions itself as a globally recognised energy cluster focussed on the delivery of net zero.

“ETZ Ltd and the Energy Transition Zone are at the very heart of this transformation and we are very fortunate to draw upon a Board with a wealth of experience across various sectors within the wider energy industry as we seek to accelerate our activities. Both Stuart and Padraig are excellent additions to the Board who will offer invaluable insight as we shape our future delivery and I thoroughly look forward to working with them.”

The group’s lineup now includes executives from across the energy space, including from the likes of Proserv, Storegga, Mainstream Renewable Power, Port of Aberdeen and Scottish Enterprise.

© Supplied by ETZ Ltd
This map showing an array of potential projects around Torry was recently unveiled.

Mr Payne said he looked forward to supporting the group’s board and leadership “to develop a focal point for low-carbon technology which will attract investment to Aberdeen, accelerate the energy transition to net zero and create thousands of skilled jobs in clean energy.”

Mr McCloskey added: “I am excited by the opportunity to support ETZ’s ambitious vision as the region seeks to anchor the skills and capability that will ensure the North East of Scotland is at the vanguard of Europe’s energy transition.

Plans for the ETZ include a “campus model” with five distinct areas spread across a vast expanse to the south of the city, including areas dedicated to hydrogen, offshore wind, training and business premises.

However, local campaigners have criticised the plans, which would involve building on one-third of St Fittick’s park – an area described as Torry’s last green space.

