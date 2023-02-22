Aberdeen’s NZTC successfully test Methanol-powered gas turbine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s NZTC successfully test Methanol-powered gas turbine

By Ryan Duff
22/02/2023, 12:00 am
© Supplied by NZTCNZTC gas turbine
NZTC and Siemens Energy's green methanol-powered aero-derived gas turbine.

Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre and Siemens Energy have successfully demonstrated a green methanol-powered aero-derived gas turbine.

The world’s first pilot, carried out at the Aberdeen RWG facility, creates the potential to reduce up to 75% in offshore CO2 emissions.

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) claim that offshore platforms in the UK North Sea can benefit from the lowered emissions these turbines can provide “without extensive modifications.”

This project has the potential to create jobs, economic growth for Scotland and strengthen the country as a “leader” in net zero technology, the NZTC writes.

The ETF Alternative Fuel Gas Turbine project is one of seven projects being delivered through the centre’s Net Zero Technology Transition Programme (NZTTP), which was awarded £16.5 million from the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund to transform the North Sea energy system.

The NZTC says this successful pilot project marks a “key milestone” in its Energy Transition Fund Alternative Fuel for Gas Turbines project.

Charlie Booth, project manager, from Net Zero Technology Centre said: “The ETF Alternative Fuels Gas Turbine project identified green methanol as a strong contender for a clean, low-carbon transition fuel for offshore power generation.

“This pilot unit takes us one step closer to proving the viability of green methanol as a fuel for aero-derived turbines to reduce offshore emissions and strengthen the UK’s position as a leader in low energy systems.”

Steve Scrimshaw, vice president, Siemens Energy UK&I added: “The North Sea presents a sea of possibilities for the energy transition.

“By modernising existing assets and testing new technologies and fuels we can transform the existing oil and gas sector whilst at the same time protecting and creating jobs.

“Building a fully renewable energy infrastructure will take time but this project shows that we can make immediate changes today that will significantly reduce emissions.”

