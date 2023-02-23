We won’t be distracted from green targets says ScottishPower boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

We won’t be distracted from green targets says ScottishPower boss

By Press Association
23/02/2023, 7:45 am
CEO of ScottishPower Renewables Keith Anderson.

The boss of ScottishPower has hit out at firms that are abandoning their green goals as his business produced a set of financial results without the massive windfalls that many of his rivals have presented.

The business also revealed that it had sold nearly a fifth less gas to households in 2022 than it had a year earlier, as people tightened their belts.

Chief executive Keith Anderson said that ScottishPower would continue to throw its investment towards zero-carbon solutions.

Parent company Iberdrola on Wednesday revealed that it had invested around 1.5 billion euro (£1.3 billion) in the UK last year, around 13% of its total global investments.

The business has more than 2.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind farms being built in the UK, which are set to come online by 2026.

“We’re focused on future fuels, not fossil fuels,” Mr Anderson said.

“As a 100% green power firm we’re proud to be delivering the technology to kick volatile fossil fuels off the grid.

“We’re delivering solutions to the energy crisis – investing more than we make in building our huge pipeline of clean wind and solar farms and in the electricity network to unlock the UK’s green economy.

“Unlike others, we won’t be distracted from decarbonisation and will continue investing in the technology needed for a greener, more secure and affordable energy future.”

Two weeks ago, energy giant BP said that it planned to slow its retreat from oil and gas as it made bumper profits from the fossil fuels. Its climate targets for the end of this decade were also watered down as a result.

ScottishPower managed to increase its earnings last year, but fell far short of the big jumps seen by Shell and BP, EDF’s UK arm and Centrica.

Operating profit increase by 7.4% to reach £785 million, the business said.

That was not thanks to the business’s retail division – the part that supplies gas and electricity to households across Britain.

That part of the business saw an £8 million rise in operating loss to £274 million as people used less gas and electricity and the price cap limited what the company could charge customers.

The business said that it had sold 4.5% less electricity and 18.3% less gas. Gas prices have soared in the last two years, putting pressure on households. The increase in gas prices has also pushed up electricity prices.

It has been a tough year for other energy suppliers too, most of them making only modest if any profits over the past year.

Like many of its other competitors in the sector such as Centrica or EDF, ScottishPower also has other units, such as its renewables arm and the section of the business that runs parts of the electricity distribution grid.

The renewables part of the company saw a 36% rise in operating profit to £470 million as wind speeds picked up in Scotland after a quiet 2021. The business sells most of its power years in advance, so did not benefit as much last year from rising energy prices as some of its competitors.

Its onshore wind farms pushed out a huge amount of power compared to the year before. Production was up 34.8% to more than 4,400 gigawatt hours (GWh). Offshore wind production fell by 1.2%.

