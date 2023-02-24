Following explosive interview, Eskom appoints new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Following explosive interview, Eskom appoints new CEO

“We’ve started closing the taps and that doesn’t make you any friends. There’s a long list of people” who might have wanted to kill him, de Ruyter said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/02/2023, 12:05 pm
Eskom's Duvha power plant
Eskom has appointed an interim CEO following the shock departure of Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter gave an explosive interview earlier this week, in which he highlighted extensive concerns about criminality in Eskom. He also questioned the ruling party ANC’s ability to govern.

Calib Cassim will be the new interim head of the company with immediate effect. Cassim became Eskom CFO in November 2018, after serving as interim CFO since July 2017.

De Ruyter had been expected to leave Eskom on March 31. He announced his resignation in December – at the same time as an attempted assassination plot involving cyanide took place.

De Ruyter resigned following an accusation of treason from Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe.

By mutual agreement with the board, De Ruyter has shortened his notice period to February 28. He has led the company since December 2019.

Danger and corruption

The outgoing CEO gave an extensive interview to Annika Larsen this week, on the My Guest Tonight show.

De Ruyter said around 1 billion rand ($54 million) was stolen from Eskom every month. Such a scale of theft, he said, must implicate some degree of complicity from politicians.

The danger does not end with de Ruyter. The manager of the Tutuka power plant has to wear a bulletproof vest and be accompanied by armed guards, the executive said.

“I knew there was corruption. I believed that … the era of state capture had come to an end. State capture was like a cancer that has been unsuccessfully treated,” he told Larsen.

Efforts to transform South Africa’s power sector, and reduce its coal reliance, have faced opposition. “There are so many vested interests in the coal value chain, that the threat of decarbonisation … is so eagerly opposed.”

The inability to provide renewable energy for local manufacturers poses an “existential” threat, de Ruyter said, in the face of carbon border taxes. The environmental impact of air pollution kills 29,000 people per year “and we are somehow ok with that. I have a big issue with that.”

De Ruyter has said he will leave South Africa.

