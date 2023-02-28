Boskalis to transport giant parts for Scottish wind farm from Far East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Boskalis to transport giant parts for Scottish wind farm from Far East

By Ryan Duff
28/02/2023, 2:12 pm Updated: 28/02/2023, 4:30 pm
© Supplied by Moray WestScottish wind farm
One of the Moray East OTMs, similar to those that will be installed at Moray West

Dutch offshore contractor, Boskalis, has landed a “sizable contract” to transport components for the Moray West wind farm from the “Far East.”

As part of Boskalis’ end of the bargain, it will transport “a large number” of the monopiles from Asia to Invergordon in the Highlands, near the project site.

On each voyage, using the White Marlin vessel, eight of the monopiles will be brought to Scotland.

Prior to the installation of the foundations, Boskalis will carry out the seabed preparation activities by installing a layer of rock, that will act as a filter and scour protection for the monopiles.

The firm will then use its Bokalift 2 vessel, equipped with a 4,000-ton crane, to install the monopiles, using its new upending hinge and motion-compensated pile gripper.

Throughout its work, Boskalis will also use a “very large impact hammer and vibro-hammer”, while also installing two offshore substations.

Last year, it was also reported that the 60 turbines to be installed at Moray West will be delivered by the Spanish firm Siemens Gamesa.

White Marlin heavy cargo ship. Qingdao, China.

Awarded by Ocean Winds, the 50:50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, the contract will see Boskalis carry out “a large number of the activities” to develop the offshore wind farm over the next 12 months.

Boskalis deems a “sizable contract” as one with a value of between £43 million and £131m.

Moray West, located in the Moray Firth, will consist of 60 offshore wind turbines, all fixed on monopile foundations, and will produce 882 MW, enough to power up to 640,000 homes in the UK.

Late last year it was reported that Ocean Winds had signed a deal with US tech giant Google to supply energy produced at the Moray West wind farm.

Protestors Shell FPSO © Supplied by Greenpeace
Greenpeace activists approaching the Shell Penguins FPSO in the Atlantic Ocean.

The White Marlin recently hit headlines as Greenpeace activists boarded the moving vessel for 13 days as it transported Shell’s Penguins FPSO from China to Norway – during this time the protestors travelled nearly 2,500 miles.

Among the six protestors on board was Imogen Michel, a Greenpeace activist from Ayrshire, Scotland, who spent over 290 hours aboard the vessel.

Once the FPSO had been brought into the Norwegian dock, the activists, the majority of which boarded just off the north-west coast of Africa, were able to descend the boom and disembark.

This was the longest occupation of a moving oil platform the activist group Greenpeace has ever been involved in.

