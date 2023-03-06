Shell would ‘think twice’ about investment in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Shell would ‘think twice’ about investment in the UK

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/03/2023, 7:41 am Updated: 06/03/2023, 8:42 am
© Supplied by ShellShell UK
Shell CEO Wael Sawan

Shell (LON: SHEL) CEO Wael Sawan has warned that the US is more attractive for investment than the firm’s home base of the UK.

Sawan said that he would “think twice about investing in more oil in the UK” as there were “more attractive locations right now”, such as the US Gulf of Mexico.

Speaking to The Times, the new boss of the oil major cited President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) – a $369bn subsidy package to drive green investment in the US.

Meanwhile the UK is plagued by the windfall tax, planning delays and other issues creating uncertainty for Shell investment, Sawan told the newspaper.

It comes as Shell expects to invest up to £25bn in the UK this decade – and as speculation mounts as to whether the firm would move its headquarters from London to the States.

He added that the US is “ahead significantly” of Britain in terms of attractiveness for energy investments, and that Europe is also ahead of Britain.

The windfall tax has seen the overall North Sea tax rate for the North Sea rise to 75%.

He said that “fundamentally disincentivising the investment in new supplies which are critical if you want to build energy security for the long term”.

It comes as Acorn CCS – the Scottish Cluster carbon capture project Shell is backing – is yet to receive government funding.

Shell also wants to deliver a commercial-scale floating windfarm through ScotWind – though wider planning and regulatory issues continue to hit those types of projects.

Sawan told The Times that Shell will “only be able to entertain start-ups in the 2030s because of significant permitting requirements and the like”.

 

 

 

