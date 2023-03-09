Offshore wind boom helps drive Boskalis orderbook to record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Offshore wind boom helps drive Boskalis orderbook to record high

By Andrew Dykes
09/03/2023, 12:56 pm Updated: 09/03/2023, 12:57 pm
© Supplied by BoskalisBoskalis offshore wind
Boskalis' Bokalift 2 vessel installing wind turbine jackets off Taiwan.

Royal Boskalis reported a “sharp increase” in profitability and revenue in 2022, as offshore wind projects helped drive backlog above €6 billion.

The Dutch marine group reported a rise in pre-tax profits to €282m, while revenues also grew by more than 20% on last year to €3.58 billion.

The company ended the year with €237m in net cash and a “historically high” order book of €6.1bn – a result it said left it “excellently positioned for the years ahead.”

The strong performance comes in the wake of a voluntary public offer earlier in the year that saw Boskalis delist after 50 years of trading on the Amsterdam stock exchange.

Much of the order backlog comes as a result of the group’s offshore energy division acquiring work for several offshore wind projects in the United States.

Revenues within the unit increased by 14% and despite a quiet year for its subsea cables arm, services in transport, subsea and surveying more than made up the shortfall, the group reported.

Chief executive Peter Berdowski added: “Offshore Energy had a good year despite the turmoil in the energy market. We were busy in the offshore wind market in Taiwan, France, Germany and the United States.

“Mid-2022 we also commissioned our newest crane vessel the Bokalift 2. This vessel is now being modified in Rotterdam, after which she will leave for the United States for three wind projects.”

He said there continued to be “strong growth in demand” in the offshore wind sector and for subsea services in the decommissioning market.

“Looking ahead, I am proud to state that our offshore order book not only reached a record high, but that 75% of the backlog is comprised of renewable energy projects,” he added.

“We recently acquired our 100th offshore wind farm project and we have been involved in the realisation of nearly half of all offshore wind farms worldwide over the past decade.”

The results follow the company’s securing of a major transport and installation contract for the Moray West wind farm being built off the north-east coast of Scotland.

The “sizable” award will see Boskalis’ transport a number of monopiles from Asia to Invergordon in the Highlands, near the project site using its White Marlin vessel.

Prior to the installation of the foundations, Boskalis will carry out the seabed preparation activities by installing a layer of rock, that will act as a filter and scour protection for the monopiles. The firm will then use its Bokalift 2 vessel to install the monopiles.

