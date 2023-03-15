BP and Aberdeen City Council hit planning milestone for Hydrogen Hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

BP and Aberdeen City Council hit planning milestone for Hydrogen Hub

By Ryan Duff
15/03/2023, 4:38 pm
© Supplied by Kath Flannery / DC Tbp aberdeen hydrogen
Oliver Taylor is CEO of the joint venture between BP and Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen City Council and BP’s joint venture to bring a hydrogen hub to the Granite City has submitted planning applications to bring the project one step closer to fruition.

If successful, the plans will involve building a green hydrogen production and vehicle refuelling facility powered by a purpose-built solar farm.

BP was selected in 2021 for a £215m procurement contract to help deliver three phases of the hydrogen project with Aberdeen City Council.

The overall cost of the project has not been disclosed.

Public consultations have been held for the project before the application was sent to Aberdeen City council.

During this time two public exhibitions were held to provide the public with an opportunity to help shape proposals.

Set for Hareness Road, the proposed facility will be connected to the solar farm earmarked for the former Ness landfill site by an underground solar grid connection.

With the decision on the application expected by summer this year, the joint venture plans on producing hydrogen by the end of 2024.

Once operational the project aims to fuel 25 buses a day plus a range of private vehicles. Moving forward production could be scaled up through further investment to supply larger volumes of green hydrogen for rail, freight and marine, as well as supply of hydrogen for heat and potentially export.

Critics on Social media have questioned the need for hydrogen production in Aberdeen and the market for the fuel source.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick
BP model Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.

Oliver Taylor, chief executive of BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited, said: “Today marks a milestone for the project, building on our shared vision with Aberdeen City Council to establish the city as a centre of excellence for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, and bp’s ambition to build a leading position in hydrogen globally.

“Submission of the planning application follows a successful public consultation period where we welcomed the opportunity to meet with local residents and hear feedback, recognising the importance of bringing the Aberdeen community along with us on this journey.”

At an Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group event last year, Taylor and the team behind the hydrogen hub demonstrated a working scale model of the facility with the green hydrogen produced fuelling a Scalextric track.

