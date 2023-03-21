Masdar signs up Adnoc Drilling for geothermal push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Masdar signs up Adnoc Drilling for geothermal push

Studies from Masdar highlight the importance of new drilling and completions technology to control costs.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/03/2023, 2:21 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Adnoc DrillingMen sit at a desk with backdrop
Picture shows; Adnoc Drilling and Masdar. Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Adnoc Drilling Date; 20/03/2023

Adnoc Drilling has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Masdar to explore geothermal opportunities around the world.

The drilling company will provide its services as a technical expert and advisor to help Masdar deploy geothermal energy. The two companies will work together to evaluate Adnoc Drilling’s ability to provide drilling services.

“Our leading integrated drilling services offering can bring advanced, efficient start-to-finish drilling and completion technologies to enable Masdar the potential to generate clean geothermal energy to cool thousands of homes and office buildings,” said Adnoc Drilling CEO Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari.

The challenge, he said, was to deliver cost-effective wells.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said the MoU further reinforced the company’s commitment to clean energy opportunities. “We are excited about the important role that geothermal can play in helping to drive forward the global energy transition”, he said.

Studies from Masdar highlight the importance of new drilling and completions technology to control costs.

Masdar invested in Indonesia’s Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) in Februaryin Indonesia’s Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) in February. This was Masdar’s first move into this sector.

Indonesia intends to boost its geothermal capacity from 2.8 GW in 2022 to 6.2 GW by 2030. PGE operates more than 1.87 GW of geothermal energy in Indonesia.

Masdar is aiming to produce 100 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts