Vattenfall appoints public affairs boss as interim UK country manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Vattenfall appoints public affairs boss as interim UK country manager

By Andrew Dykes
29/03/2023, 11:51 am
© Supplied by VattenfallLisa Christie, Country Manager for Vattenfall in the UK.
Lisa Christie, Country Manager for Vattenfall in the UK.

Vattenfall’s Lisa Christie will take on the role of interim UK country manager alongside her existing position as of next month.

Ms Christie is currently Vattenfall’s director of public and regulatory affairs for the UK and will continue in this role alongside her new function as UK country manager, taking up the post on 1 April 2023.

Ms Christie takes over from former UK boss Danielle Lane, who was director of the group’s asset value management and partnering and UK country manager until December. She took up a new post as RWE’s director of offshore wind development for the UK and Ireland in January.

Announcing the appointment, Helene Biström, head of business area wind at Vattenfall, said: “We are convinced that Lisa will be an excellent ambassador for our UK businesses and a valuable additional resource for our UK teams. She will represent all our employees in the UK as well as connecting people across our businesses and geographies.”

No stranger to the energy sector, Ms Christie has held a series of positions in public affairs at Centrica and its retail arm British Gas, and has served as Vattenfall’s director for UK public and regulatory affairs since 2018.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Christie said: “Vattenfall is growing in the UK market and it’s a privilege to represent the company and its people here. This is a critical period for decarbonisation and energy security in the UK, and Vattenfall intends to be a key partner on the journey to becoming a low-carbon economy.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and about, meeting as many colleagues as I can and supporting our businesses as we lead the energy transition.”

Majority owned by the Swedish state, Vattenfall has a large European portfolio and oversees a string of wind, solar and battery projects in operation or under development across the UK, including the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm and its flagship sites off Norfolk.

Comprised of the Boreas and Vanguard projects, the Norfolk Offshore Wind Farm Zone has permitting for between 180 and 312 turbines across an area of around 500 square miles, which could eventually generate up to 3.6GW.

Several other onshore wind schemes are in development across the north-east, including the Ourack, Clashindarroch and Aultmore sites.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts