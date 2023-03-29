Vattenfall appoints public affairs boss as interim UK country manager

Vattenfall’s Lisa Christie will take on the role of interim UK country manager alongside her existing position as of next month.

Ms Christie is currently Vattenfall’s director of public and regulatory affairs for the UK and will continue in this role alongside her new function as UK country manager, taking up the post on 1 April 2023.

Ms Christie takes over from former UK boss Danielle Lane, who was director of the group’s asset value management and partnering and UK country manager until December. She took up a new post as RWE’s director of offshore wind development for the UK and Ireland in January.

Announcing the appointment, Helene Biström, head of business area wind at Vattenfall, said: “We are convinced that Lisa will be an excellent ambassador for our UK businesses and a valuable additional resource for our UK teams. She will represent all our employees in the UK as well as connecting people across our businesses and geographies.”

No stranger to the energy sector, Ms Christie has held a series of positions in public affairs at Centrica and its retail arm British Gas, and has served as Vattenfall’s director for UK public and regulatory affairs since 2018.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Christie said: “Vattenfall is growing in the UK market and it’s a privilege to represent the company and its people here. This is a critical period for decarbonisation and energy security in the UK, and Vattenfall intends to be a key partner on the journey to becoming a low-carbon economy.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and about, meeting as many colleagues as I can and supporting our businesses as we lead the energy transition.”

Majority owned by the Swedish state, Vattenfall has a large European portfolio and oversees a string of wind, solar and battery projects in operation or under development across the UK, including the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm and its flagship sites off Norfolk.

Comprised of the Boreas and Vanguard projects, the Norfolk Offshore Wind Farm Zone has permitting for between 180 and 312 turbines across an area of around 500 square miles, which could eventually generate up to 3.6GW.

Several other onshore wind schemes are in development across the north-east, including the Ourack, Clashindarroch and Aultmore sites.