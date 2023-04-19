Aberdeen-based safety firm Salus reports record breaking year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen-based safety firm Salus reports record breaking year

By Ryan Duff
19/04/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Salus TechnicalSalus Technical founder and managing director David Jamieson.
Salus Technical founder and managing director David Jamieson.

Aberdeen-based process safety firm, Salus Technical, has reported a record-breaking year as, annual turnover has jumped by over 50%, taking in more than £550k.

The Granite City business took in more cash in 2022/23 than it has done in any other 12-month period since opening its doors in 2019.

Salus credits this success with its recent process safety training contract wins with the firm winning a 250-person training course deal with Serica Energy in March.

Since taking on the work with Serica, the north-east company has gone on to sign two further oil and gas operator contracts, leading to 550 more people signing up for Salus’ ‘Process Safety Awareness’ on-demand course.

The company’s boss, David Jamieson, says that his business software and engineering offerings also contributed to Salus’ record revenues.

Salus Technical currently has a portfolio of over 30 software clients and has experienced an uptick in engineering contracts within the renewables sector.

Mr Jamieson points to the free-of-charge ‘How offshore inspection scores reveal major accident prevention measure’ resource his firm published in February as a source of pride.

To date, the guidance document has been downloaded over 1,300 times.

The north-east company is based in the Skene Business Centre and saw its headcount increase to six during its time of financial growth.

It looks to continue this growth as it looks for a business development professional.

Mr Jamieson, Salus founder and managing director, said: “We have several other developments to look forward to this year, including the launch of a new software product, HAZOP.AI, which is designed for Hazard and Operability Studies.

“We are delighted to have delivered demos of the AI tool to 30 companies so far.

“I am also honoured to be invited as the keynote speaker at the forthcoming Step Change in Safety Elected Safety Rep Event.

“I look forward to contributing to the agenda, working with the Step Change in Safety team, and meeting many more like-minded individuals at the event.”

