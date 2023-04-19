Aberdeen-based safety firm Salus reports record breaking year

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen-based process safety firm, Salus Technical, has reported a record-breaking year as, annual turnover has jumped by over 50%, taking in more than £550k.

The Granite City business took in more cash in 2022/23 than it has done in any other 12-month period since opening its doors in 2019.

Salus credits this success with its recent process safety training contract wins with the firm winning a 250-person training course deal with Serica Energy in March.

Since taking on the work with Serica, the north-east company has gone on to sign two further oil and gas operator contracts, leading to 550 more people signing up for Salus’ ‘Process Safety Awareness’ on-demand course.

The company’s boss, David Jamieson, says that his business software and engineering offerings also contributed to Salus’ record revenues.

Salus Technical currently has a portfolio of over 30 software clients and has experienced an uptick in engineering contracts within the renewables sector.

Mr Jamieson points to the free-of-charge ‘How offshore inspection scores reveal major accident prevention measure’ resource his firm published in February as a source of pride.

To date, the guidance document has been downloaded over 1,300 times.

The north-east company is based in the Skene Business Centre and saw its headcount increase to six during its time of financial growth.

It looks to continue this growth as it looks for a business development professional.

Mr Jamieson, Salus founder and managing director, said: “We have several other developments to look forward to this year, including the launch of a new software product, HAZOP.AI, which is designed for Hazard and Operability Studies.

“We are delighted to have delivered demos of the AI tool to 30 companies so far.

“I am also honoured to be invited as the keynote speaker at the forthcoming Step Change in Safety Elected Safety Rep Event.

“I look forward to contributing to the agenda, working with the Step Change in Safety team, and meeting many more like-minded individuals at the event.”