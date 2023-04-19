Russian ships accused of North Sea ‘sabotage’ in documentary due to air tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Russian ships accused of North Sea ‘sabotage’ in documentary due to air tonight

By Louise Glen
19/04/2023, 10:01 am
© Supplied by Press AssociationRoyal Navy ship HMS Diamond shadows a Russian Navy spy ship as it passes through the English Channel. Image: Press Association
Royal Navy ship HMS Diamond shadows a Russian Navy spy ship as it passes through the English Channel. Image: Press Association

Documentary makers have accused Russia of having a programme to “sabotage” wind farms and communication cables in the North Sea.

Following a joint investigation, public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland have claimed Russia has a fleet of vessels disguised as fishing trawlers an research vessels in the North Sea.

The vessels are said to carry underwater surveillance equipment and are mapping key sites for possible sabotage.

Their findings are due to be aired in Europe tonight by DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden and Yle in Finland.

Local fishermen share sightings

Local fishermen have previously shared their own sightings of suspected Russian ships.

On April 10, Macduff fisherman John Clark posted on social media a picture of a unmarked “Russian” ship.

At the time Mr Clark said: “The ship just passed me in Atlantic, no AIS no name number and no flag not even answering VHF16 strange looking ship.”

The BBC said it understands that UK officials are aware of Russian vessels moving around UK waters as part of the communications plan.

In the documentary, a Danish counter-intelligence officer claims the sabotage plans are being prepared in case of a full conflict with the West, while the head of Norwegian intelligence told the broadcasters the programme was considered highly important for Russia and controlled directly from Moscow.

Wood Wind farm

The broadcasters say they have analysed intercepted Russian communications which indicate so-called ghost ships sailing in Nordic waters which have turned off the transmitters so as not to reveal their locations.

Russian ship in Moray Firth

The report focuses on a Russian vessel called the Admiral Vladimirsky. Officially, this is an Expeditionary Oceanographic Ship, or underwater research vessel. But the report alleges that it is in fact a Russian spy ship.

The documentary uses an anonymous former UK Royal Navy expert to track the movements of the vessel in the vicinity of seven wind farms off the coast of the UK and the Netherlands on one mission.

It says the vessel slows down when it approaches areas where there are wind farms and loiters in the area. It says it sailed for a month with its transmitter turned off.
When a reporter approached the ship on a small boat, he was confronted by a masked individual carrying what appeared to be a military assault rifle.

The same ship was reportedly sighted off the Scottish coast last year.

It was spotted entering the Moray Firth on November 10 and seen about 30 nautical miles east of Lossiemouth, home to the RAF’s Maritime Patrol Aircraft fleet before heading slowly west.

This comes as the Russian-flagged ‘Nikolay Chiker’ vessel was sighted near Shell’s Brent field and the CNR International-operated Ninian platform off the east of the Shetland islands.

