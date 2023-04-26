Norway examines 20 potential new offshore wind areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Norway examines 20 potential new offshore wind areas

By Andrew Dykes
26/04/2023, 3:55 pm
© Supplied by Jo Henrik Jarst? / OOil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland received NVE's work to identify new areas for offshore wind on the Norwegian continental shelf on 25 April 2023.
Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland received NVE's work to identify new areas for offshore wind on the Norwegian continental shelf on 25 April 2023.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has identified 20 new areas for offshore wind development amid a push to reach 30GW of capacity by 2040.

NVE said it had scoped out 20 areas of seas around Norwegian waters, each with good wind resources, and where “conflicts of interest between the environment, fisheries and other industries are relatively low.”

These areas, shown below, range along the entire Norwegian coast from Skagerak in the south to the Barents Sea in the north.

NVE watercourses and energy director Kjetil Lund said the areas should now be investigated in more detail to find the those best suited for offshore wind, though it said it is confident that within 19 of the 20 areas it should be possible to develop projects that both take account of land values and can coexist with other interests.

© Supplied by NVE
The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) identified 20 new areas for offshore wind development.

“NVE’s work in identifying new areas provides a good knowledge base for the important discussion about which areas we can develop in a way that takes care of other important societal considerations,” oil and energy minister Terje Aasland said in response to the findings during a conference on Tuesday.

The government will now discuss the NVE proposal with other industries affected by offshore wind, through a new “coexistence group”.

NVE has also drawn up a proposal for a program for impact assessment, which has been submitted for consultation with a deadline of 12 June.

“We don’t have a final decision today on how much offshore wind will be built and where. We will need further studies on environmental and business interests, but also on economics, effects on the power system and the need for grids. In that process, it is conceivable that some areas will be reduced or eliminated altogether,” added Mr Lund.

Two areas are already well into the process, with Norway opening its first competitive auction for offshore wind last month, with a view to procuring up to 3GW of capacity by the end of the year.

This tender focuses on 3GW of capacity across the Utsira Nord and Sørlige Nordsjø II areas in the Norwegian North Sea.

Reports suggest a second tranche at Sørlige Nordsjø could be developed later as a “hybrid” scheme, with connections to the wider European continent.

The government has said it plans to announce future offshore wind areas by 2025, though NVE made clear that the remaining “it is not feasible to make an award by 2025” for the remaining 18 areas identified so far.

