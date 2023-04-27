Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory

By Andrew Dykes
27/04/2023, 11:07 am
© Supplied by Sumitomo(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy.
Sumitomo has tabled plans to build a cable factory to supply new grid connections and offshore wind farms during a Scottish trade mission to Japan.

Sumitomo Electric – a division of the Japanese conglomerate – said it intends to establish a factory in the Scottish Highlands to capitalise on a boom in demand for “high-end” subsea cables used for offshore wind farms and international grid connections.

The announcement was made during a three-day trade mission to Japan led by Scottish energy secretary Neil Gray, and focused on inward investment in renewables and low-carbon tech.

During his visit, Mr Gray met with Sumitomo Electric in Osaka to discuss the company’s plans.

Sumitomo said the UK is expected to be “one of the largest markets for power cables,” given the wave of offshore wind projects being developed and the wider push to achieve Scotland’s 2045 net zero targets – and UK’s five years later.

The location, size and potential investment in the factory were not disclosed, however the group said it would support a range of services including production, supply and long-term operation and maintenance.

Sumitomo has been approached for comment.

The Scottish Government, said it is now “working closely” with the company and with Scottish Development International and Highlands and Islands Enterprise to advance the plans.

In 2019, Sumitomo delivered a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine cable system for the UK-Belgium interconnector (NEMO Link), and supported its installation.

Further wins have seen it secure work to provide cables for the UK and Ireland (Greenlink Interconnector) and a project in Germany (Corridor A-Nord).

Previous contracts have seen it deliver power cables for offshore wind power projects around the world including the UK, Germany, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan’s first commercial offshore wind farms at Akita and Noshiro.

Commenting on the plans, Mr Gray said: “Today’s announcement from Sumitomo demonstrates the strength of confidence investors have in our vision for a net zero economy. The company has a proven track record in high-voltage underground cables which will be invaluable to supporting Scotland’s rapidly expanding offshore wind sector.

“The Scottish Government will continue to work alongside Scottish Development International and Highlands and Islands Enterprise will continue to work closely with Sumitomo to foster this important partnership.

“It is clear that there is enormous interest for investment in Scotland’s renewables revolution. We have a world-beating pipeline of offshore wind projects and this visit has demonstrated the important role played by Scotland’s international network and the value of growing and developing our partnership with our trusted Japanese partners, both old and new.”

“We are delighted to work with Cabinet Secretary to build a state-of-the art submarine cable factory in Scotland. Sumitomo Electric is a technology leader in the industry with a 100-year history of submarine cable production, a solid track record, and high quality standards,” said Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric.

He added that the company planned to work with Scottish and UK governments and other stakeholders on future offshore wind and interconnector projects in the region.

The announcement would mark the show of confidence in the sector as cable demand booms. Last year JDR Cable Systems, part of TFK Group, started construction on a new £130 million base near Blyth, Northumberland, due to start up in 2024.

