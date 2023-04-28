BP UK boss Kingham sets out energy ‘triple challenge’ at Aberdeen event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

BP UK boss Kingham sets out energy ‘triple challenge’ at Aberdeen event

“I know orderly can imply slow or dragging our heels. But we don’t mean that."
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/04/2023, 1:01 pm Updated: 28/04/2023, 1:01 pm
© Supplied by Energy InstituteBP UK head of country Louise Kingham addressing the Aberdeen, Highland and Islands branch of the Energy Institute.. Marcliffe, Aberdeen.
BP (LON: BP) UK boss Louise Kingham called for an “accelerated and orderly” transition at an Aberdeen event last night.

“I know orderly can imply slow or dragging our heels. But we don’t mean that,” Ms Kingham told the Energy Institute annual dinner at the Marcliffe.

“We mean not shutting off the current energy system before the new one is in place. And we mean being prepared to shake up our thinking and our actions – to ‘move fast and break stuff’ in tech industry speak – in order to achieve low carbon aims. But to do this while still providing energy that is secure and affordable.”

She was speaking on the same day BP held its AGM, where it was defending its climate strategy against protestors and revolting shareholders saying it doesn’t go far enough  – and as a Westminster cross-party committee today claims Big Oil isn’t being transparent enough on its spending plans to get to net zero.

The UK country boss for the energy giant set out some detail on BP’s plans to invest up to £18bn in the UK energy system by the end of 2030, and the “triple challenge” for the global energy sector on secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.

bp kingham

Ms Kingham said this is a “more nuanced way of looking at the energy system”.

“Yes, it’s more challenging than focusing on net zero alone, but ultimately by tackling it we get to the same destination.”

She used her keynote speech to also call for a “just transition” meaning “every company, every country” has a different starting point which should be supported.

Ms Kingham also played up Scotland – and Aberdeen’s – role in that transition, highlighting the award of recent INTOG acreage for a wind project off Aberdeen which could potentially be used to produce hydrogen for production and storage facility in the city.

The firm also continues “to evolve plans for the Energy Transition Zone’s Incubator Hub that bp is supporting”.

Ms Kingham highlighted that BP intends to invest up to £18bn in the UK’s energy system by the end of 2030.

“Nowhere exemplifies BP’s strategy in action better than Scotland — we like to call it a microcosm of BP’s global transition plans. Of course, Scotland has a proud oil and gas heritage – and has been the powerhouse of the UK for decades.”

The annual event also included professor Charles Hendry, vice president of the energy institute and former UK energy minister, EI CEO Nick Wayth and Rebecca Allison of the NZTC.

Denis Pinto – a former EI branch chair, was honoured on the night. Read more here.

