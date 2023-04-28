Aberdeen City Council offers £40K for Climate Change Officer job

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen City Council has posted a job ad for a Climate Change Officer role with a salary of over £40,000 per year.

The local authority is seeking an applicant who can embed “robust sustainability and climate change principles and practices across the Council.”

The wage for this role begins at £36,864 and caps out at £41,847 per year.

The job description says that the person who secures the role will focus on collaborating with other offices, councillors, stakeholders, and constituents to ensure compliance with legislation such as the Climate Change (Scotland) Acts.

This position will see the successful candidate working in “a globally leading Energy City” and the role will help see Aberdeen “on its own critical journey of just transition towards Net Zero emissions, climate resilience and nature recovery.”

Aberdeen City Council is seeking someone to deliver “critical parts” of the region’s journey to zero emissions.

The council has partnered with energy giant BP to deliver a hydrogen hub to the Granite City.

This project is set to build a green hydrogen production and vehicle refuelling facility powered by a purpose-built solar farm.

Earlier this year the joint venture submitted planning applications for the site’s development.

BP was selected in 2021 for a £215m procurement contract to help deliver three phases of the hydrogen project with Aberdeen City Council.

The local authority also looks to implement low emission areas that would restrict where drivers can take their vehicles within the city centre.

The local authorities say that bringing this into effect will improve air quality for locals and support Scotland in reaching its climate change targets by reducing our road transport’s contribution to emissions.

The city’s low emission zone scheme officially commenced last May, but enforcement isn’t due to begin until June 2024.

So far, no signs have been erected and no cameras are in place, despite there being just over 12 months until people in high-pollution vehicles can expect to start being fined.