Aberdeen City Council offers £40K for Climate Change Officer job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen City Council offers £40K for Climate Change Officer job

By Ryan Duff
28/04/2023, 2:52 pm
© Photograph by-Norman Adams-Aberd31/07/18 aberdeen hydrogen Vehicles PHOTO-Aberdeen City Council credit energy voice jean morrison 0411
31/07/18 aberdeen hydrogen Vehicles PHOTO-Aberdeen City Council credit energy voice jean morrison 0411

Aberdeen City Council has posted a job ad for a Climate Change Officer role with a salary of over £40,000 per year.

The local authority is seeking an applicant who can embed “robust sustainability and climate change principles and practices across the Council.”

The wage for this role begins at £36,864 and caps out at £41,847 per year.

The job description says that the person who secures the role will focus on collaborating with other offices, councillors, stakeholders, and constituents to ensure compliance with legislation such as the Climate Change (Scotland) Acts.

This position will see the successful candidate working in “a globally leading Energy City” and the role will help see Aberdeen “on its own critical journey of just transition towards Net Zero emissions, climate resilience and nature recovery.”

Aberdeen City Council is seeking someone to deliver “critical parts” of the region’s journey to zero emissions.

The council has partnered with energy giant BP to deliver a hydrogen hub to the Granite City.

This project is set to build a green hydrogen production and vehicle refuelling facility powered by a purpose-built solar farm.

Earlier this year the joint venture submitted planning applications for the site’s development.

BP was selected in 2021 for a £215m procurement contract to help deliver three phases of the hydrogen project with Aberdeen City Council.

The local authority also looks to implement low emission areas that would restrict where drivers can take their vehicles within the city centre.

The local authorities say that bringing this into effect will improve air quality for locals and support Scotland in reaching its climate change targets by reducing our road transport’s contribution to emissions.

The city’s low emission zone scheme officially commenced last May, but enforcement isn’t due to begin until June 2024.

So far, no signs have been erected and no cameras are in place, despite there being just over 12 months until people in high-pollution vehicles can expect to start being fined.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts