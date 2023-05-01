Aberdeen’s Balmoral unveils new offshore wind solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen’s Balmoral unveils new offshore wind solution

By Ryan Duff
01/05/2023, 11:15 am
© Supplied by BalmoralThe Balmoral HexDefence system.
The Balmoral HexDefence system.

The Aberdeen-based firm, Balmoral, is set to move into renewables as it looks to provide buoyancy and protection solutions for use in the offshore wind sector.

The company has brought a globally patented product to market which aims to reduce the scour phenomena around fixed wind turbines that cause seabed erosion and a reduction in foundation strength and stiffness.

To reduce the consequences of this, scour protection is used to defend the seabed around a monopile structure.

Balmoral has developed Balmoral HexDefence, an exclusive scour protection system that integrates seabed protection and flow reduction to minimise offshore operational costs and potential cable failure.

The firm believes this solution will save wind farm developers “70% in installation costs.”

Other defences are made from rock, concrete or a specially designed geotextile fabric, however, Balmoral claims that its product eliminates the requirement to dump rock, instead providing a non-invasive approach to protecting the monopile and the immediate surrounding area.

The Aberdeen firm’s solution uses antifouling coatings and does not require special equipment for end-of-life recovery.

© Supplied by Balmoral
The Balmoral HexDefence system.

Earlier this year Balmoral said it was “ready to go” on new offshore wind factories ut the lack of but standardisation in the space was stopping the firm from pulling the trigger.

Balmoral’s engineering and projects director, Fraser Milne, said: “We believe Balmoral HexDefence represents a significant step forward for scour protection, offering highly cost-effective performance enhancement across installation, management and maintenance.

“The interlocking panels are generally 10m long and custom-sized to fit varying monopile diameters and feature integrated lifting and access points. In simple terms, the installation process involves sinking the foundation, sleeving it with HexDefence, fitting the transition piece and assembling the pylon and blades.

“The system is also suitable for retrofitting to existing monopile structures.”

Balmoral says it has had “positive discussions with leading wind farm developers and industry bodies” and has been encouraged to bring the product to market “as soon as possible.”

Preliminary work on HexDefence was based on existing VIV suppression products used widely by the oil and gas sector.

The research considered a scaled variant to investigate scour evaluation on downstream flow and the effect of accelerated currents around the monopile. Final prototype testing was completed at a national hydrodynamic laboratory

Mr Milne added: “We believe the system can save wind farm developers around 70% in installation costs when compared to traditional rock dumping methods.

“With the exponential growth of offshore wind worldwide we believe Balmoral HexDefence can be a key financial enabler and a critical infrastructural element of future offshore fixed wind farms.”

