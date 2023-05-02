Aberdeenshire’s ACE Winches land renewables deals worth seven figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeenshire’s ACE Winches land renewables deals worth seven figures

By Ryan Duff
02/05/2023, 2:18 pm Updated: 02/05/2023, 2:18 pm
Ace Winches
Ace Winches

The Turriff-headquartered ACE Winches has secured deals for work on renewables projects in Europe and Asia with a combined value of seven figures.

ACE has been awarded a contract to provide equipment and personnel to support an upcoming 300-megawatt offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

This development is expected to be installed over several campaigns during the next few years.

The company is also supporting the development of another offshore wind farm in Taiwan, which is set to come online in 2025.

The Taiwanese contract wins follow a strong financial performance in 2022.

ACE reported a growth in turnover and a substantial increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization from £5.5 million to £7.6m.

Following the announcement of its books from 2022, the firm said it is focused on diversification and geographic expansion.

Taiwan has strong aspirations for green energy with aims to produce at least 60% of its total energy from renewable sources by 2050, this includes boosting the county’s wind power capacity to 40 gigawatts.

The Aberdeenshire firm also focuses heavily on sustainability, achieving an environmental status and certification of being a Net Zero Carbon Producer last year.

ACE Winches did not confirm an exact value for the deals, however, it did say that no new jobs will be created as a result of the awarded contracts.

Chief commercial officer, Gary Wilson, said: “The latest contract win in Taiwan is a testament to the quality of work we are delivering in the renewables space.

“Enhancing our offering in this important sector is one of several growth markets the company is engaged in.

“The recent contract awards in both Europe and the Far East demonstrate our capabilities in delivering high-quality work in a fast-growing sector, and it is something we will continue to grow.

“We have further invested in our global rental fleet over the last two years, and these latest contract awards are in line with our twin objectives of diversification and geographic expansion to position the business to serve a Net Carbon Future.”

