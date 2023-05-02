First Minister Humza Yousaf to open All-Energy event in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

First Minister Humza Yousaf to open All-Energy event in Glasgow

By Andrew Dykes
02/05/2023, 2:47 pm
© Jane Barlow/PA WireFirst Minister Humza Yousaf at Holyrood. Tuesday April 18, 2023.
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf will address the opening plenary of the All-Energy and Dcarbonise event in Glasgow next week, alongside a host of industry and political figures.

The Glasgow-born MSP will address delegates at the major low-carbon expo in the city next week, alongside four other Scottish Government minister who will take part in various sessions during the two-day event.

Mr Yousaf will be speaking on 10 May in the opening plenary session at 09:00, featuring Keith Anderson, ScottishPower’s CEO who will both chair and speak in the session and Lord Provost of Glasgow, Councillor Jacqueline McLaren who will give a civic welcome.

“We are delighted by this level of support from the Scottish Government,” said Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio director for energy and marine at event organiser RX Global.

“This is the 22nd anniversary for All-Energy and the third edition of Dcarbonise. All-Energy has spent two decades helping the UK to decarbonise its power supply, Dcarbonise has been introduced to ensure that private and public sector energy end-users gain the same access to advice and technology to assist them in their plans to decarbonise their buildings, businesses, and transportation.”

Mr Yousaf follows in the footsteps of predecessor Nicola Sturgeon, who last year used the opening platform to call for action to address rapidly spiralling energy costs and fuel poverty.

More than 7,500 people attended last year’s conference – approaching pre-pandemic levels – while more than 250 exhibitors and 500+ speakers are booked to visit in 2023.

Organisers target ‘best ever’ year for All-Energy conference

Plenary session speakers includes Imperial College London Professor and chairman of the Scottish Just Transition Commission Jim Skea; Shell UK chairman David Bunch, Committee on Climate Change CEO Chris Stark; and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.

Meanwhile Patrick Harvie MSP will deliver a keynote address in the opening Heat Transition to Net Zero session at 11:00, while Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart MSP will give a “scene-setting speech” in the Transport Decarbonisation session.

Lorna Slater MSP, Scotland’s Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity will address the ‘Working for Net Zero – ensuring good quality and sustainable jobs’ event, while Energy Minister Gillian Martin MSP will host a ‘Meet the Minister’ session on Thursday morning.

They will speak alongside a host of sector figures across the 65 conference sessions – a roster Mr Heastie described as: “A veritable “who’s who” of the industry – in what is undoubtedly one of the industry’s biggest free of charge conferences seen anywhere in the world, and something we are hugely proud to deliver.”

All-Energy takes place 10–11 May at Glasgow’s SEC.

