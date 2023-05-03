Ørsted hails ‘all-time high’ offshore earnings in Q1 statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Ørsted hails ‘all-time high’ offshore earnings in Q1 statement

By Andrew Dykes
03/05/2023, 3:53 pm
© Supplied by OrstedOrsted CEO Mads Nipper.
Orsted CEO Mads Nipper.

Ørsted reported a “strong start” to 2023 in its Q1 financial statements, as power generation and earnings from its offshore portfolio rose.

The Danish developer reported pre-tax profits of DKK 3.1bn ($460m) – well below the 6.5bn ($960m) for the same period last year – which its said was mainly due to lower EBIT and higher net financial expenses.

However, earnings from offshore sites reached DKK 5.9 billion – an increase of DKK 2.2 billion compared with the same Q1 2022. This helped propel overall earnings from wind and solar to DKK 6.9 billion.

Net profit amounted to DKK 3.2 billion on total revenue of over DKK 29bn ($4.3bn) while return on capital employed was 14 %, the firm said.

Notably, the group also booked a “negative impact on its merchant exposure” from offshore power due to declining electricity prices, after it lowered its hedge ratios for the quarter at a time when prices were higher than realised levels.

Its Q2 results last year were also struck by what it called “overhedging and ineffective hedges” which left it unable to respond to the rapid rise in energy prices and price volatility.

Group President and CEO Mads Nipper said: “We’re pleased with the Q1 2023 results where our offshore sites earnings are back on track as the key EBITDA driver. Furthermore, the construction of our current wind and solar assets is progressing according to plan.”

Mr Nipper pointed to “significant strategic milestones” during the quarter, including the company’s recent final investment decision on 920MW of capacity at its Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The company also said construction of offshore wind farms South Fork in the US, and Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 in Germany are progressing according to plan.

“Our 100 MW Salamander project, a joint venture between Simply Blue Group, Subsea 7, and Ørsted, won a Scottish floating wind lease and is a tangible step to making floating wind a reality,” added Mr Nipper.

Nodding to European net zero policy and the recent meeting of leaders to back North Sea power generation, he welcomed “clear investment signals based on faster permitting, supply chain action, incentives for the offtake of efuels, and forward-looking infrastructure build-out.”

Yet he also warned of a “need to accelerate the approval processes, which today continue to represent a major bottleneck within our industry.”

Looking to the remainder of the year Ørsted maintained its EBITDA guidance of DKK 20-23 billion excluding earnings from new partnerships, and its gross investment guidance of DKK 50-54 billion.

