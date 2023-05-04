Hill of Fare: Giant Aberdeenshire turbines revised following public outcry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Hill of Fare: Giant Aberdeenshire turbines revised following public outcry

By Ryan Duff
04/05/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 04/05/2023, 8:38 am
© Supplied by Ryan DuffHill of Fare
Porposed Hill of Fare 820 ft turbines visable from Moray

The developer of the proposed Hill of Fare wind farm has changed its plans for towering turbines set to be built in Aberdeenshire following public consultation.

The controversial wind farm due to be developed less than four miles from Banchory has revised the height and placement of up to 17 turbines, the highest of which would stand at some 820ft.

Under previous plans from developer RES these would have been “theoretically visible” with viewpoints from 20 miles away in all directions, from Moray to Angus, according to planning documents.

© Supplied by RES
RES Hill of Fare wind farm graphic: Theoretical visibility to 35km with viewpoints in original plans

However, the revised outlook for the onshore wind farm reduces the height of the turbines, incorporating a mix of 590 feet and 656ft tall structures.

RES also plans on dropping the number of turbines from 17 to 16 after receiving 380 comments in a four-week public consultation last year.

The developer confirmed to Energy Voice that the revised design includes 11 turbines at 590ft and 5 turbines at 656ft.

A final run of local public exhibitions will be held by RES this summer to present the updated designs and give locals another opportunity to speak with the team and comment on the proposal before the final scheme is submitted to planners.

‘Spooked by the size’

Previously, locals and the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, have struck out against the renewables project being developed in partnership with Dunecht Estates.

On the revamped design the MP said: “As the constituency MP, I’ve heard about the proposed development from many residents.

“Most supported the aims behind renewables but were frankly spooked by the size and scope of this wind farm.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
Andrew Bowie said Hill of Fare would be ‘simply too big’.

“There is also a concern about cumulative impact as more applications go in around Hill of Fare.

“So it’s good that RES has shown there is room for manoeuvre.

“But this application will undoubtedly rise or fall on the back of local opinion.

“Further consultation events over the summer will tell RES whether the informal changes proposed will be enough to earn local backing.”

‘Lots of great feedback’

The firm behind the proposed wind farm has said that it received “lots of great feedback” from the consultation process last year that is helping inform the future of the project.

Gavin Shirley, Development Project Manager at RES, explained: “We received lots of great feedback from our October 2022 exhibitions, with more than 380 comments forms being submitted to RES providing almost 3,000 comments across a wide range of topics.

“The largest area of interest was the community benefits that the project could deliver to the local area, followed by landscape and visual considerations.

“RES’ unique LEDS scheme currently benefits over 5,000 properties across the UK and proved a popular potential benefit at our first public events. We would like to again thank everyone who took the time to share their thoughts with us on the proposal.”

‘Simply too big’

The original plans for the Hill of Fare wind farm caused a stir when news of the project hit the headlines, with many voicing concern over the proposal.

Andrew Bowie did not shy away from voicing his concerns regarding the initial plans for RES’ Banchory-based wind farm.

Previously, the MP had said the planned 820ft were “simply too big.”

Mr Bowie wrote: These turbines will be of a scale not seen on the Scottish landscape ever before, they constitute a substantial deviation from Aberdeenshire Council’s recommended tip height of 250ft and will tower above natural landmarks for miles in all directions”

Details on the visibility of the turbines at their revised height will be confirmed at the next public consultation period.

Locals such as Frank Murray of Midmar had also expressed concerns in the past, having lived in his home for 40 years he has enjoyed the “peace and tranquillity of the surrounding countryside” but was worried that this will be ruined if the original plans came to fruition.

