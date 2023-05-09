UK risks “throwing away” Scotland’s green opportunities, warns Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK risks “throwing away” Scotland’s green opportunities, warns Yousaf

Mr Yousaf will use his speech at All-Energy to call for an “accelerated timetable” for the Acorn CCUS scheme and match funding for the the Scottish Government’s £500 million Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray.
By Andrew Dykes
09/05/2023, 10:31 pm
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the media after First Minister's Questions (FMQs) in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has warned that Scotland risks losing out on energy transition opportunities unless the UK government pursues more ambitious policies.

The First Minister said without “urgent change”, the UK would fall behind its international competitors and risked “throwing away the transformational green opportunities available to Scotland.”

The comments come ahead of Mr Yousaf’s opening address to the All-Energy conference in Glasgow on Wednesday, in which he is expected set out his ambitions for the energy sector as a central part of Scotland’s future net-zero economy.

In his first major speech to industry since taking on the role, he will call on the UK Government to be a “willing partner” with Scotland by committing to a raft of measures which would help drive investment in green technologies and make the most of the country’s renewable energy potential.

These measures are set to include a request for Westminster to work with Holyrood to announce an “accelerated timetable” for the north-east’s Acorn carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) scheme.

The project, based at St Fergus and central to the wider Scottish Cluster decarbonisation project, missed out on “Track 1” funding in 2021, and is now considered a “leading contender” for the Track 2 process which is currently in progress.

In addition, Mr Yousaf will ask the UK government to “at the very least” match the Scottish Government’s £500 million Just Transition Fund for the north east and Moray.

He will also call for measures to address the transmission charging system that “penalise” offshore wind generators in Scotland and act as a disincentive to further investment.

The current charging system was designed around 30 years ago as a means of  incentivising operators to build projects near to major urban hubs, but means developments in remote locations – like many on- and offshore projects in Scotland – have to pay large fees to put energy into the grid.

The system was last year labelled a “robbery” by Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn.

Wednesday’s plenary speech is also set to contain further announcements on Scotland’s low-carbon hydrogen plans.

The Scottish government unveiled a Hydrogen Action Plan in December which set out 33 actions that to be taken over the next five years to support the development of a hydrogen economy, backed by £100m of funding.

‘Further and faster’

Speaking ahead of the All-Energy Conference, the First Minister said: “The Scottish Government sees the move to net zero as the biggest economic opportunity this country has, as well as being an environmental necessity.

“There is a global climate emergency and the Government I lead is determined to support the energy sector in every way we can as we make progress towards net zero.

“For our part, the Scottish Government will lead from the front when it comes to key measures to deliver a Just Transition, ensuring no workers are left behind.

“We will seek to work closely with partners, including the wider industry, and of course the UK Government, who hold many of the key powers in relation to energy. Action from the UK Government is essential to ensure that both Scotland and the UK meet our climate targets and harness the economic benefits of the Just Transition.

“But the truth is, like so many areas of the Brexit-based economy, that the UK risks falling further behind comparable countries, and throwing away the transformational green opportunities available to Scotland, unless there is an urgent change.

“The Scottish Government is absolutely committed to embracing the future and investing in the technology that will get us to net zero. Under my leadership, we are ready to step up and accept we need to go further and faster – but we urgently need the UK Government to take decisive action as well.

“In the face of generous subsidies being offered elsewhere, we need the UK Government to be a willing partner by committing to a much more ambitious strategy for encouraging green investment – in order to ensure that Scotland and the rest of the UK are not left behind in the race for global capital.”

The comments come as the UK scrambles to respond to major green initiatives such as the US’ multibillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act and the EU’s Green Deal.

Running from 10-11 May, more than 7,500 people attended last year’s two-day All-Energy event, while more than 250 exhibitors and 500+ speakers are booked to visit in 2023.

