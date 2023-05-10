Scottish Government hands out £7 million to renewable hydrogen projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Scottish Government hands out £7 million to renewable hydrogen projects

By Ryan Duff
10/05/2023, 1:42 pm
© PAOil protestors Humza Yousaf
Newly elected First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 30, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Scottish Government has announced £7 million of investment in renewable hydrogen projects to drive “innovation in the production, storage and distribution.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme funding while addressing delegates at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow.

There have been 32 projects awarded funding, with winners including Wood, Port of Aberdeen, Subsea 7, EnQuest and National Subsea Centre and Robert Gordon University.

Mr Yousaf said: “The projects cover a wide range of different areas – such as how to produce and store hydrogen on floating windfarms, and how to decarbonise agriculture and forestry work in rural areas.

“Together, they show the range of possible ways in which hydrogen can be produced, used and stored. They highlight the expertise and innovation that is already such an important part of the sector.

“And, of course, they demonstrate the scale of the opportunities that hydrogen can create.”

Mr Yousaf added that the Scottish Government has “committed £100 million, over this parliamentary session, to supporting the green hydrogen sector.”

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, University of The Highlands (UHI) and Islands Outer Hebrides and PlusZero have been awarded £1,129,000 for a green hydrogen production learning, test and research hub at Creed Park, Stornoway.

This is the highest sum awarded to an individual project with National Subsea Centre and Robert Gordon University’s application receiving the second highest sum.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Head of Municipal Services David Macleod said: “This ground-breaking public, private and university collaboration will help deliver the skilled workforce and robust hydrogen technology needed to support the Outer Hebrides ambitions to be Scotland’s leading green hydrogen production hub and play a key role in achieving the Scottish Government’s ambition for delivering 5 gigawatts of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030.”

Other notable winners

© Supplied by Kami Thomson/DC Thom
Sir Ian Wood, First Minister Humza Yousaf and Bob Sanguinetti.

The Aberdeen-based Wood has successfully secured £150,000 in government cash ahead of its annual general meeting which is set to take place in the granite city tomorrow.

Wood has received funding for a feasibility study into its HyFloat, a floating wind platform that would house renewable hydrogen production equipment and stores the hydrogen within the buoyant structure.

Port of Aberdeen also managed to bag some cash for its H2Shore – Hydrogen coastal storage and distribution project.

Bagging £150,000 as well, the money will fund a study to investigate the feasibility of establishing underwater hydrogen storage at the South Harbour at Port of Aberdeen.

Subsea 7 looks to use its £150,000 of government funding to bring about a proposed floating hydrogen production unit.

The cash will go towards a concept study programme that will focus on the offshore production of green hydrogen in Scottish waters.

This project will be located “close to offshore windfarms” according to the Scottish Government announcement.

EnQuest Heather managed to take home slightly less funding than the aforementioned projects, however, it still secured £149,633.

This will fund a green hydrogen integration at Sullom Voe in Shetland.

A study will be conducted to assess the feasibility of producing hydrogen from treated water from the Sullom Voe terminal water treatment plant.

Hydrogen will be produced by electrolysis, then it will be stored or distributed through existing “obsolete O&G infrastructure.”

Finally, National Subsea Center and Robert Gordon University managed to secure one of the highest sums from the initiative for their Hy-One project.

The two received £1,198,000 will provide a testing facility to support the development, demonstration, and implementation of small- to large-scale compressed hydrogen storage vessels and their accessories.

