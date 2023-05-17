Infinity Power considers green power exports from Egypt to Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Infinity Power considers green power exports from Egypt to Europe

“We are also spearheading the movement towards COP28 by establishing ourselves as a significant green energy supplier, beyond Africa. The benefits of the Egypt-Greece subsea transmission project are far-reaching.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/05/2023, 11:59 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© SYSTEMThe GREGY interconnector route, from Egypt to Greece map
The GREGY interconnector route, from Egypt to Greece. Source: Copelouzos Group

Plans are firming up on a power link that would connect renewable energy sources in Egypt to Europe, through Greece.

Infinity Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Copelouzos Group, and its subsidiaries Damco Energy and Elica Mediterranean Interconnection. The agreement sees the companies talking, non-exclusively, on the joint development of renewable energy projects.

The 950-km GREGY interconnector would have 3,000 MW of capacity. Copelouzos said it would need around 9.5 GW of power to utilise the link.

The MoU sees the companies establish a steering committee, made up of three members. This will co-ordinate discussions, exchange information and carry out negotiations.

Infinity Power is a joint venture of Abu Dhabi’s Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity. Chairman of Infinity Power, Mohamed Ismail Mansour, said the GREGY plan was “a remarkable opportunity for Egypt to benefit through economic development and revenue growth. The project will also enhance the country’s energy security and be a key venture in promoting international co-operation.”

Infinity Power currently has 1.3 GW of operational projects, with another 13.8 GW of projects under planning.

The Greek company has forecast the link would cost around 3.5 billion euros ($3.8bn).

High-level plans

Copelouzos is not the only company with such a plan. Eunice Group has proposed a similar HVDC interconnector, with its Greece-Africa Power (GAP) link proposed to carry 2,000 MW from Egypt to Crete.

The GREGY plan, meanwhile, bypasses Crete and runs direct to the Greek mainland.

Copelouzos noted the MoU with Infinity Power followed a deal signed in 2022, when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Abu Dhabi.

Infinity Power CEO Nayer Fouad said the plans were helping realise the goals of COP27, held in Cairo last year. “We are also spearheading the movement towards COP28 by establishing ourselves as a significant green energy supplier, beyond Africa. The benefits of the Egypt-Greece subsea transmission project are far-reaching.” COP28 will be held in the United Arab Emirates in November.

Copelouzos chairman and CEO Christos Copelouzos noted the appeal for Europe. The GREGY plan will “support Europe in its efforts towards achieving energy diversification and security”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts