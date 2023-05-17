Allseas and Heerema scoop transport work for 14 HVDC platforms

Grid operator TenneT has signed framework agreements with Allseas and Heerema Marine Contractors covering transport and installation of up to 14 HVDC converter stations.

The deal sees the two contractors secure early transport and installation of jackets and topsides for “at least” 14 HVDC stations in the North Sea, eight of which are eyed for Dutch waters and six in Germany.

The agreement covers at least twenty-eight slots until 2031 – fourteen slots for transport and installation of a jacket and fourteen slots for transport and installation of a topside, TenneT said on Wednesday.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Heerema will use its semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) Sleipnir as well as an owned floatover barge, while Allseas will use its single-lift installation vessel Pioneering Spirit for the installation of the jackets and topsides.

Both vessels have been used several times in recent years to install jackets and topsides for TenneT in the Dutch and German North Sea.

It follows an £11bn joint contract issued in March to Petrofac and Hitachi Energy covering six such HVDC stations, each comprising the EPCI of an offshore HVDC transmission station, onshore converter station and associated infrastructure.

Heerema has been awarded about 60% of the available slots, while Allseas has been awarded approximately 40% of the slots, though they are not linked to specific projects.

TenneT said suppliers of the HVDC stations building the jackets and topsides can choose from the suppliers meaning the firms can install both jackets and topsides.

Slots for future projects after 2031 can also be added to the awarded contracts.

Boskalis will act as a subcontractor to Allseas, building one or two new transport vessels specifically for the 2GW Program that will meet the most stringent future legislation standards on sustainability and emissions.

TenneT COO Tim Meyerjürgens said: “With this agreement we secure global marine transport and the heaviest offshore installation capacity in the market for our HVDC partners while expanding transport capacity in the market.

“We are proud to have signed this framework agreements with these Dutch and Swiss-Dutch suppliers. These European partners once again prove that they are global market leaders in offshore transport and installation. They have the equipment to carry out projects of such magnitude safely and successfully.”

TenneT said its new approach to tendering had accelerated the process, with agreements being reached with all suppliers in a short period of time.

Director of large projects offshore Marco Kuijpers added: “With the partnership values in these long-term agreements, we offer a strong basis for the successful implementation of the projects. These contracts give planning certainty and predictability to our suppliers, which they need to invest.”

Jeroen van Oosten, Heerema’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are proud to be selected to work alongside TenneT to deliver clean energy for the Netherlands and Germany. The award of this framework agreement is an important showcase of the benefits of forming trust-based partnerships between clients and contractors.

“To ensure clean energy demands are met, there should be a continued focus on collaborative, forward-looking agreements that recognize the need to secure transport and installation capacity.”