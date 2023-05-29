Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group launches 2024 photography competition

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) is on the hunt for the best amateur snaps of the energy transition in action.

AREG has launched the latest edition of its annual photography competition, which for this year will be themed on the ‘Art of Renewable Energy’.

Images can show any type or use of green energy for example, on and offshore wind, wave, hydrogen, solar power, electric vehicles and bikes.

Sponsored by the Broadshore and Bellrock floating offshore wind projects, the competition is open to amateur photographers of all ages, and closes on September 15.

The top 13 entries will be published in AREG’s 2024 photo calendar – the winners will also receive £75, and have their image displayed in Aberdeen Science Centre for the year.

AREG has suggested that entries could illustrate how renewable energy is integrated into communities, households or public buildings and spaces or highlight renewable sources of power within the Scottish landscape.

They could also show people going about their daily lives as the UK transitions to lower carbon energy or interacting with renewable sources of power as they work and play.

This is the third year that the competition has run, and AREG hopes it will once again attract a wide selection of entries from across the community, including from primary and secondary school pupils.

“Renewable energy in its various forms is essential as we move through the energy transition towards a net zero future.” said AREG chair Jean Morrison.

© Supplied by AREG

“With so many sources to choose from, it’s always intriguing to see how photographers choose to reflect different aspects of the energy mix, how it’s used and how it can help address climate change.

“This year we are encouraging young people to get involved and we look forward to receiving their entries. Details of the competition will be circulated to schools across the region.”

The calendar competition is sponsored by the BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership’s Broadshore and Bellrock floating offshore wind projects.

David Robertson, project director said: “Winners from previous years have produced stunning images which really captured the essence of renewable energy in action and set a very high standard, so we are looking forward to seeing this year’s entries. The energy transition is a tremendous opportunity for Scotland and it’s great to have it documented through the fantastic entries to the competition.”