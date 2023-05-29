Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group launches 2024 photography competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group launches 2024 photography competition

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
29/05/2023, 10:21 am Updated: 29/05/2023, 10:23 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group launches 2024 photo comp
The winning image of the AREG 2023 photography competition. Image: AREG

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) is on the hunt for the best amateur snaps of the energy transition in action.

AREG has launched the latest edition of its annual photography competition, which for this year will be themed on the ‘Art of Renewable Energy’.

Images can show any type or use of green energy for example, on and offshore wind, wave, hydrogen, solar power, electric vehicles and bikes.

Sponsored by the Broadshore and Bellrock floating offshore wind projects, the competition is open to amateur photographers of all ages, and closes on September 15.

The top 13 entries will be published in AREG’s 2024 photo calendar – the winners will also receive £75, and have their image displayed in Aberdeen Science Centre for the year.

om Forbes is winner of the 2023 Areg calendar competition. Image: AREG.

AREG has suggested that entries could illustrate how renewable energy is integrated into communities, households or public buildings and spaces or highlight renewable sources of power within the Scottish landscape.

They could also show people going about their daily lives as the UK transitions to lower carbon energy or interacting with renewable sources of power as they work and play.

This is the third year that the competition has run, and AREG hopes it will once again attract a wide selection of entries from across the community, including from primary and secondary school pupils.

“Renewable energy in its various forms is essential as we move through the energy transition towards a net zero future.” said AREG chair Jean Morrison.

AREG © Supplied by AREG
Jean Morrison

“With so many sources to choose from, it’s always intriguing to see how photographers choose to reflect different aspects of the energy mix, how it’s used and how it can help address climate change.

“This year we are encouraging young people to get involved and we look forward to receiving their entries. Details of the competition will be circulated to schools across the region.”

The calendar competition is sponsored by the BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership’s Broadshore and Bellrock floating offshore wind projects.

David Robertson, project director said: “Winners from previous years have produced stunning images which really captured the essence of renewable energy in action and set a very high standard, so we are looking forward to seeing this year’s entries. The energy transition is a tremendous opportunity for Scotland and it’s great to have it documented through the fantastic entries to the competition.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts