Miliband to pledge Labour’s new energy plan will mean affordable power and good jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Miliband to pledge Labour’s new energy plan will mean affordable power and good jobs

By Reporter
15/06/2023, 8:11 am
© PAlabour energy plan
Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero Ed Miliband

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband is to pledge that the party’s clean energy plan will deliver “clean, affordable power and good jobs for Britain”.

As Labour’s shadow climate and energy secretary, Mr Miliband will address the Global Offshore Wind conference to outline his vision for the UK’s offshore wind sector.

One of the party’s green aims is to quadruple the amount of offshore wind power in the UK by the end of the decade, however, the party backtracked on its promise to spend £28 billion a year on green projects last week, in an attempt to underline its commitment to “financial stability”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said on Friday that this would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament. The target included plans for spending on offshore wind turbines manufactured in Britain by removing barriers to investment.

Mr Milliband will meet chief executives and other industry leaders at the ExCel centre in London’s docklands, where he will discuss Labour’s plan to make the UK a clean energy superpower by partnering with energy companies.

The MP for Doncaster North will say that governments need a “North Star to guide their decisions and that of investors”, with the Labour Party’s aim being to “decarbonise our energy system” by 2030.

The shift will mean “lower bills, more jobs, energy security and climate leadership”, he will add.

“Labour’s whole energy policy is about clean, affordable power and good jobs for Britain,” said Mr Miliband ahead of the conference.

“Britain can never again be at the mercy of fossil fuel dictators like Putin, as we have been under the Tories,” he continued.

“The only way to have real energy security for our country is with a drive for clean, affordable, homegrown power, and that starts with offshore wind.

“Labour will ensure that, as we drive for clean power, we also deliver the good jobs that can rebuild Britain’s industrial strength and win the race for the industries of the future. It is time to build it in Britain again.”

Current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said this week that he believes artificial intelligence (AI) could help Labour achieve its aim of clean power generation by 2030.

Sir Keir said at London Tech Week on Tuesday that Labour’s plan is a “stretched target”, but one that he believes is possible with the help of AI technology.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts