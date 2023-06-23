Westminster’s levelling up agenda leaving other regions in the lurch, says port boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Westminster’s levelling up agenda leaving other regions in the lurch, says port boss

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
23/06/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Big PartnershipUK Government port
It is claimed ports like Great Yarmouth (pictured) are paying the price for not being in the government's levelling up areas.

Port facilities outside of “Humber and Tees” appear to be facing an uphill battle to attract the attention, and funds, of the UK Government.

Richard Goffin, port director, south east cluster at Peel Ports Group, says “everything is focussed politically on the north-east” of England, at the expense of harbours elsewhere.

Great Yarmouth, one of a number of facilities on Peel Ports’ books, is among the locations currently struggling to get a look in from ministers, Mr Goffin said.

That is despite the Norfolk site sitting on the doorstep of the Southern North Sea, having a net zero by 2040 pledge, and plans to expand.

“We’re lucky, but unlucky at the same time,” said Mr Goffin, the port director for Great Yarmouth.

© Supplied by Big Partnership
Richard Goffin, Port Director, South East cluster at Peel Ports Group.

“We’re lucky on the basis that we have the space to grow, planning is relatively easy and the relevant proposals are in place to allow us to double our capacity by around about 2025.

“The bad thing is we’re not in the Humber and not in the Tees. If you take the process that BEIS, as it was then, went through as part of the offshore wind manufacturing investment schemes, everything was focused politically on the north-east of England.”

Similar frustrations in Scotland

His comments will strike a chord in Scotland, and particularly in Aberdeen, which is trying to maintain its claims as Europe’s oil and gas capital.

Since 2021 the north-east of Scotland has missed out on carbon capture and storage (CCS) funding – at the expense of projects in northern England – and was overlooked for a green freeport.

It has led to repeated claims from local figures that, in trying to ‘level up’ specific part of the UK, Westminster is failing the Granite City.

starmer north sea © Wullie Marr/ DCT
Aberdeen harbour and skyline.

Amplifying concerns is the fact that UK ports are competing for domestic renewables work with facilities in Northern Europe, many of which are larger and better funded.

Mr Goffins said: “We’re pushing central government really hard on this. Ultimately if we don’t get up to speed, all of the pre-assembly works for the Southern North Sea’s next generation of offshore wind will go to Europe.”

He added: “There are a hell of a lot of good things going on in the region – such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage work at the Bacton gas terminal – it just depends on whether there’s a real government focus in the right area, rather than just trying to win votes.”

