Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel joins energy transition firm Summit

Andy Samuel, the former CEO of industry regulator the NSTA, has joined the board of Summit Energy Evolution Ltd.

Summit, a subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, recently exited North Sea exploration to focus on renewables and low carbon energy in the region.

Mr Samuel, who stepped down from the North Sea Transition Authority in December after eight years, is joining the board of Summit Energy Evolution Limited as a strategic advisor.

Summit said his appointment comes as the firm seeks to expand its energy transition business.

Mr Samuel said: “I am pleased to support SEEL and Sumitomo Corporation Europe at this crucial time in the energy transition.

“I have been very impressed with the breadth and depth of expertise and global reach of the Corporation and see it playing a very significant role helping solve several of the world’s pressing issues.”

Prior to the NSTA, Mr Samuel held a variety of leadership roles at BG Group for 20 years, including as managing director for Europe Exploration and Production.

At the regulator, he was charged with steering the industry towards net zero and the energy transition, while maintaining a mandate of maximising economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources.

Paul Lafferty, CEO of SEEL, said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Andy as a strategic advisor to the board of SEEL. Andy will bring invaluable knowledge and expertise to both SEEL and the wider Sumitomo Corporation as we seek to maximise opportunities to fulfil Sumitomo’s Net Zero ambitions.”

Plan to Summit the energy transition

Ko Akiyama, SEEL board member from Sumitomo Corporation Europe, added: “As an advisor to the Board of SEEL Andy will add an extra dimension to the breath of knowledge and our strategic thinking as we enhance our Energy Transition credentials in the UK and Europe.

“I am also looking forward to Andy working with the wider Sumitomo Corporation Europe Senior Management team as we grow our portfolio over the coming years.”

Last year, Summit sold its North Sea assets to Ithaca Energy in a $224m deal.

Earlier this month, it embarked on a new hydrogen-focused joint venture with Progressive Energy.

The two intend to build a low carbon hydrogen production facility near the existing Bacton gas terminals on the Norfolk coast.

The Bacton Hydrogen Hub – or “bH2” – aims to provide will focus on the production of hydrogen from gas underpinned by carbon capture and storage – also known as “blue” hydrogen – with a view to supplying demand across the region.

SEEL said initial work will build on work carried out including feasibility studies and a business case on behalf of the NSTA.