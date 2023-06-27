Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel joins energy transition firm Summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel joins energy transition firm Summit

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/06/2023, 8:11 am Updated: 27/06/2023, 8:25 am
© Supplied by Offshore Energies UKandy samuel summit
Former NSTA chief executive Andy Samuel

Andy Samuel, the former CEO of industry regulator the NSTA, has joined the board of Summit Energy Evolution Ltd.

Summit, a subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, recently exited North Sea exploration to focus on renewables and low carbon energy in the region.

Mr Samuel, who stepped down from the North Sea Transition Authority in December after eight years, is joining the board of Summit Energy Evolution Limited as a strategic advisor.

Summit said his appointment comes as the firm seeks to expand its energy transition business.

Mr Samuel said: “I am pleased to support SEEL and Sumitomo Corporation Europe at this crucial time in the energy transition.

“I have been very impressed with the breadth and depth of expertise and global reach of the Corporation and see it playing a very significant role helping solve several of the world’s pressing issues.”

Prior to the NSTA, Mr Samuel held a variety of leadership roles at BG Group for 20 years, including as managing director for Europe Exploration and Production.

At the regulator, he was charged with steering the industry towards net zero and the energy transition, while maintaining a mandate of maximising economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources.

Paul Lafferty, CEO of SEEL, said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Andy as a strategic advisor to the board of SEEL. Andy will bring invaluable knowledge and expertise to both SEEL and the wider Sumitomo Corporation as we seek to maximise opportunities to fulfil Sumitomo’s Net Zero ambitions.”

Plan to Summit the energy transition

Ko Akiyama, SEEL board member from Sumitomo Corporation Europe, added: “As an advisor to the Board of SEEL Andy will add an extra dimension to the breath of knowledge and our strategic thinking as we enhance our Energy Transition credentials in the UK and Europe.

“I am also looking forward to Andy working with the wider Sumitomo Corporation Europe Senior Management team as we grow our portfolio over the coming years.”

Last year, Summit sold its North Sea assets to Ithaca Energy in a $224m deal.

Earlier this month, it embarked on a new hydrogen-focused joint venture with Progressive Energy.

The two intend to build a low carbon hydrogen production facility near the existing Bacton gas terminals on the Norfolk coast.

The Bacton Hydrogen Hub – or “bH2” – aims to provide will focus on the production of hydrogen from gas underpinned by carbon capture and storage – also known as “blue” hydrogen – with a view to supplying demand across the region.

SEEL said initial work will build on work carried out including feasibility studies and a business case on behalf of the NSTA.

