Renewables/Energy Transition

Crown Estate Scotland names new chair

By Ryan Duff
27/06/2023, 10:56 am
New chair of Crown Estate Scotland, Euan McVicar.

Crown Estate Scotland, the body which manages seabed rights for offshore renewables, has announced Euan McVicar as its new chair.

Scottish ministers have appointed Mr McVicar for a three-year term starting in early July following the current chair, Amanda Bryan, finishing her term at the end of June.

Mr McVicar said: “Amanda’s exceptional leadership played a critical role in the business, generating over £800m for public spending, ensuring our work benefits communities and businesses across Scotland, and delivering ScotWind leasing.”

The new chair has served on the board of Crown Estate Scotland since 2021 and has previously served as the chair of the investment committee and general counsel at the UK Green Investment Bank.

He is now a consultant and senior climate adviser at the law firm Pinsent Masons where he used to be a partner and in charge of the energy transactions and advisory team.

Mr McVicar also recently worked as general counsel and an executive committee member at the UY regulator, Ofgem.

The new Crown Estate Scotland chair said: “Crown Estate Scotland’s unique remit means it can play a key role in Scotland’s effort to tackle the climate and nature crises while driving sustainable economic growth.

“The expertise of the team, the diversity of the portfolio we manage, and the remit to deliver social, economic and environmental value makes this an incredibly exciting organisation, one which it will be a privilege to chair.”

In addition to his efforts in the energy sector, Mr McVicar is a director of The Biggar Gin Company.

INTOG and ScotWind

Crown Estate Scotland was behind the INTOG and ScotWind leasing rounds which are responsible for bringing green energy to the North Sea.

INTOG offered two separate two types of projects for approval, offshore wind projects, capable of producing 100MW or less and wind farms set to decarbonise existing oil and gas platforms in the North Sea.

In addition to this process, ScotWind offered up licenses for offshore wind in Scottish waters.

Through the auction, Scotland now has several gigawatt-scale offshore wind projects set to be built off its coast.

