NZTC and NMIS join ETZ to deliver Scotland’s first energy incubator

Net Zero Technology Center and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) have partnered with ETZ to deliver Scotland’s first Energy Incubator and Scale Up Hub.

Earlier this year ETZ received £1.25 million from BP and £2m from Scottish Enterprise to help bring about the £6.5 million Energy Incubator and Scale Up Hub (EISH).

ETZ says the remaining £3.25m of the capital funding for the project will be supported through the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund.

In addition to financial support, NZTC and partners will provide the hub’s SME tenants with support to grow their businesses and be part of a space that allows working alongside peers, SMEs and larger companies, universities and investors involved in accelerating the drive to net zero.

NMIS will establish an outreach centre as part of EISH and will link companies based in the incubator, providing them with manufacturing advice and support. There will also be a workshop available for use by NMIS and tenants.

© Supplied by ETZ

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ, said: “The involvement of NZTC and NMIS together with the support from the Scottish Government, bp and Scottish Enterprise for this major project demonstrates how important collaboration between industry and government is in driving the energy transition with the ultimate goal being to create sustainable jobs and company growth.

“Aberdeen has always been renowned for its entrepreneurial focus in energy – home to the largest concentration of energy supply chain companies in the UK – and this centre will ensure we continue to support innovation and technology as we move into green energy solutions.”

The 3000sqm facility set for Hareness Road in Altens Industrial Estate, aims to bring about a ‘cutting-edge innovation ecosystem’ in the heart of the Innovation Campus which is to come to the granite city, says ETZ.

© Supplied by ETZ Ltd

Expected to open its doors in ‘late 2024’ the facility looks to foster manufacturing, supply chain company building, technology research and development and commercialisation.

The ETZ says it also hopes EISH will drive entrepreneurship, innovation and growth in the north-east.

Chris Courtney, chief executive of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with ETZ Ltd, NZTC, BP and Scottish Enterprise to help incubate and grow ambitious and innovative companies that will create new products and services to drive the energy transition.

“Through our extensive experience in collaborative innovation and strong entrepreneurial approach, we can help companies develop their ideas, create networks, and access new markets for their products.

“Together we can build on the solid industrial heritage in Aberdeen and the northeast and grow new companies to drive the move towards renewable energy in Scotland, the UK and beyond.”