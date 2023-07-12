NZTC and NMIS join ETZ to deliver Scotland’s first energy incubator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

NZTC and NMIS join ETZ to deliver Scotland’s first energy incubator

By Ryan Duff
12/07/2023, 9:10 am
© Supplied by ETZ LtdETZ £6.5m energy incubator
An artist's impression of the planned EISH, which will be located in Hareness Road in Altens Industrial Estate.

Net Zero Technology Center and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) have partnered with ETZ to deliver Scotland’s first Energy Incubator and Scale Up Hub.

Earlier this year ETZ received £1.25 million from BP and £2m from Scottish Enterprise to help bring about the £6.5 million Energy Incubator and Scale Up Hub (EISH).

ETZ says the remaining £3.25m of the capital funding for the project will be supported through the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund.

In addition to financial support, NZTC and partners will provide the hub’s SME tenants with support to grow their businesses and be part of a space that allows working alongside peers, SMEs and larger companies, universities and investors involved in accelerating the drive to net zero.

NMIS will establish an outreach centre as part of EISH and will link companies based in the incubator, providing them with manufacturing advice and support. There will also be a workshop available for use by NMIS and tenants.

© Supplied by ETZ
L to r, David Rennie, Head of Low Carbon Energy, Scottish Enterprise, Keith Ridgway, Senior Executive Manufacturing, University of Strathclyde, Maggie McGinlay, Chief Executive ETZ Ltd, David Wilson, Director, Energy, Gillian Martin, SG Energy and Environment Minister, Doris Reiter, Senior Vice President North Sea, bp, Willie Reid, Director, Strathclyde Offshore Energy Transition Programme/NMIS, Mark Anderson, Chief Acceleration Officer & TechX Director, NZTC

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ, said: “The involvement of NZTC and NMIS together with the support from the Scottish Government, bp and Scottish Enterprise for this major project demonstrates how important collaboration between industry and government is in driving the energy transition with the ultimate goal being to create sustainable jobs and company growth.

“Aberdeen has always been renowned for its entrepreneurial focus in energy – home to the largest concentration of energy supply chain companies in the UK – and this centre will ensure we continue to support innovation and technology as we move into green energy solutions.”

The 3000sqm facility set for Hareness Road in Altens Industrial Estate, aims to bring about a ‘cutting-edge innovation ecosystem’ in the heart of the Innovation Campus which is to come to the granite city, says ETZ.

etz aberdeen © Supplied by ETZ Ltd
ETZ campus site. Aberdeen.

Expected to open its doors in ‘late 2024’ the facility looks to foster manufacturing, supply chain company building, technology research and development and commercialisation.

The ETZ says it also hopes EISH will drive entrepreneurship, innovation and growth in the north-east.

Chris Courtney, chief executive of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with ETZ Ltd, NZTC, BP and Scottish Enterprise to help incubate and grow ambitious and innovative companies that will create new products and services to drive the energy transition.

“Through our extensive experience in collaborative innovation and strong entrepreneurial approach, we can help companies develop their ideas, create networks, and access new markets for their products.

“Together we can build on the solid industrial heritage in Aberdeen and the northeast and grow new companies to drive the move towards renewable energy in Scotland, the UK and beyond.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts