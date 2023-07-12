Work underway at UK geothermal demonstrator scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Work underway at UK geothermal demonstrator scheme

By Andrew Dykes
12/07/2023, 1:26 pm
© Supplied by CeraPhiCeraPhiTRU (Thermal Response Unit) container at the KM-8 well site. Ryedale.
CeraPhiTRU (Thermal Response Unit) container at the KM-8 well site. Ryedale.

CeraPhi Energy says work has begun at its demonstrator project, which will see an onshore gas well repurposed for geothermal heating.

Writing on LinkedIn, the firm’s subsurface manager Andy Wood hailed “very exciting times” as last week marked the start of “boots on the ground” at the demonstrator project at Kirby Misperton in North Yorkshire.

Work at the KM-8 well – an appraisal well drilled by operator Third Energy around a decade ago as a target for fracked gas – will now see the site repurposed to provide geothermal heat for homes and businesses.

Mr Wood said a CeraPhiTRU™ (Thermal Response Unit) container has now been delivered in preparation for the overhaul to turn KM-8 into a geothermal producer.

“We’ll spend a few months producing energy from the rig while monitoring and recording temperatures in order to provide production profiles,” he said.

“The data collected will be invaluable. It will help us in the fine tuning of our modelling software.”

Indicating the scale of potential, Third Energy says initial feasibility studies have already been conducted for wells across the region including MN4, KM3, KM5, KM6, KM7, KM8, PK1, PK2, EM1 and EM2.

Mr Wood said the work marked an “incredibly important” proof of concept for the firm’s process.

“I talk to technical professionals regularly who understand how wells function. To them there is no doubt about the heat transfer ability of fluids from wells.

“However, there are those who need to see proof that the CeraPhiWell™ is a solution which can provide direct heat at surface. Ticking that box is an important step in the evolution of CeraPhi Energy.”

CeraPhi has also advertised for new roles due to the expansion of its business and plans to invite visitors to the site from late September to see the technology first hand.

Meanwhile the firm is working on an offshore pilot project at EnQuest’s Magnus platform, which will see it work with Petrofac to assess the feasibility of the technology for offshore oil and gas.

Here CeraPhi is using a closed loop system designed to fit into old wells to extract heat from deep underground via a downhole heat exchanger.

Depending on the results, it says the heat could be used as direct power and/ or heating or cooling utilities and other services, reducing the overall carbon emissions of the facility.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts